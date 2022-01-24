ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Life in Cars: Jess Hawkins

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Bond stunt driver and W Series racer on dealing cars and diesel BMWs. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. My parents really aren’t car people. They couldn’t be any further from car people actually. My mum had a Nissan 100NX for years and I hated...

AUTOCAR.co.uk

Life at the wheel with a car delivery driver

Some dealers use professional drivers to move cars around the UK. One gives us a taste of working life on the road. As we know, car dealers are falling over themselves for stock at the moment, buying from auctions, from private sellers and even from fellow dealers. But how do you think they get – I mean physically get – the cars that they buy? Some, especially those purchased by big dealer groups or car supermarkets from auctions, are moved by transporters but, remarkably, others are moved individually by people dispatched to drive them from A to B.
Vanity Fair

The Lifelike Triumph of Drive My Car

It looks simple—two people sitting in a car, talking aimlessly, or maybe saying nothing at all. The red vintage Saab that Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) owns and adores in Drive My Car provides the main setting for an epic cinematic tale of life, loss, art, and the unexpected connections that bridge tragedies and triumphs. The car’s bright color and tight interior keep us focused, steadily, on the drama within it. There’s no fuss.
topgear.com

RIP: the little Citroen C1 is dead

Production of the C1 has come to an end, with a bargain basement C3 intended to replace it. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Citroen has officially killed off the cute little C1, with production ending at...
topgear.com

From the archives: Vauxhall VXR8 vs Chrysler 300C SRT-8 vs Audi A6 4.2 V8

Three V8-engined saloons, three VERY different cars. A throwback to our 2007 group test at the TG test track. Dunsfold. This short, tricky little circuit is a challenge for anything, and anyone, but the bigger the barge, the more calamitous the cock-ups. Three of the latest V8 saloon cars, each commanding around £40,000 and each representing very different motoring values, are, in their own ways, some of the most rewarding and spirited means of getting from point A to point B. But in an ideal world the bit in between would have neither Gambon Corner nor The Follow Through within, nor a driver at the helm who operates at ten tenths even when he’s taking a bath. If he bathes at all.
topgear.com

Ten awesome used cars for the price of a new Tesla Model 3

Well there you have it: 2021 might be the last time a petrol-powered car tops the best-seller list in the UK. The Tesla Model 3 – a car whose prices start at £43,000 – is second only to a Vauxhall city car that starts at just two-fifths of that amount.
topgear.com

Could this be the first modified Ferrari 296 GTB?

German tuner gets hold of Ferrari’s hybrid V6 supercar. Creates 888bhp…. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’re still yet to drive Ferrari’s new 296 GTB, but with a combined 819bhp on tap from a 3.0-litre...
topgear.com

Psst, wanna know how the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS came about?

GT boss Andreas Preuninger spills the beans on the GT4 RS’s origins. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Porsche unveiled the new Cayman GT4 RS recently and our little corner of the world got very excited. It’s a mid-engined Cayman powered by the GT3’s mighty 4.0-litre, 9,000rpm flat six. It’s a car we’d been asking for since the first Cayman GT4 appeared back in 2015. And it turns out it’s a car Porsche has been working on for almost that long as well. Andreas Preuninger, boss of Porsche’s GT car department, takes up the story…
topgear.com

BMW i4 vs Polestar 2: which electric compact exec is best?

"Compact executives": this became a common if rather ugly car-biz term. It referred to the type of car, not to the five-foot-two-inch shiny-suited middle-management person behind the wheel. During the past decade the likes of the 3 Series, C-Class, and A4 ruled the company-car roost, first as diesel, then PHEV. But no electric equivalents have been forthcoming. Which is surprising given the importance of benefit-in-kind tax to the user-choosing executives (of whatever height) who drive them.
Robb Report

Lamborghini Will Not Make Pure Gas-Powered Cars After This Year

The Raging Bull is waving the checkered flag on combustion engines. If you missed out on grabbing one of Lamborghini’s last pure gas-powered V-12s last year, chances are it won’t get any easier in the future. The Italian marque is set to make the complete switch to plug-in hybrid models after 2022, as part of its nearly $2 billion investment in electrification. “It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg. Lamborghini’s “Cor Tauri” blueprint for an electrified future was first announced last May when Winkelmann said the automaker...
topgear.com

Gordon Murray Automotive reveals 607bhp, V12-engined T.33

Is the Gordon Murray imprimatur the automotive equivalent of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket? The man responsible for many of the greatest Formula One cars – check the Brabham BT52 for starters – and who then gave us the most uncompromising road car ever in the shape of the McLaren F1, could have his feet up by now, listening to his beloved Bob Dylan records.
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Review

Yusuki’s (Hidetoshi Nishijima) only certainty comes from his car, an aging red Saab. The car becomes something of a totem for his autonomy, but as life’s trials strike him down, Yusuki dives into a directing job in a Hiroshima theater. It’s not the picturesque escape he envisioned—he’s faced with a lead actor (Masaki Okada) whose self-destructive nature ripped apart Yusuki’s personal life years before. Even more upsetting is his gradual vision loss, resulting in the young Misaki (Tôko Miura) taking the helm of his Saab as his personal driver, altering Yusuki’s sense of control. In short, this is one sad dude.
topgear.com

Opinion: can you imagine driving 750,000 miles in a Land Rover Defender?

On occasion, this column has been known to gently poke fun at statistically dubious ‘studies’ pumped out by publicity hungry press offices. But here’s a genuine doozy of a revelation, courtesy of motor leasing firm LeaseLoco: on Britain’s roads today, there are no fewer than 16 Land Rover Defenders with over 750,000 miles on the clock.
Robb Report

First Drive: McLaren’s 765LT Spider Is a Nimble Beast That Earns Its Place Atop a Very Elite List

“Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of,” mentioned former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in October of last year. “The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speeds, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren, and for me.” Our conversation took place on a balmy late-summer day in 2020, looking across Silverstone’s pit lane. It was the launch of the 765LT, and Flewitt had just driven several flat-out laps in McLaren’s latest Longtail. Next it was my turn, and the now-sold-out supercar performed just as Flewitt promised. The...
topgear.com

Acura has started building the last 600bhp NSX Type S supercars

It's the beginning of the end for the NSX. Acura has started building the final 350 'Type S' supercars before wrapping up the car's run. And predictably, they've all been accounted for: 300 are off to the States, while 50 will remain in Japan. Special cars, too. The NSX Type...
topgear.com

America: this is your new third-gen Toyota Sequoia

Monster SUV arrives with three-row seating and a 437bhp hybrid system. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Internet, say hello to the humungous new Toyota Sequoia. That’s what you get when you name your SUV after a...
topgear.com

This BMW-engined flying car is now officially certified to fly

It’s happening people. AirCar completes its testing and gets an official Certificate of Airworthiness. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The future has finally arrived! This time next year, we’ll all be driving flying cars and...
topgear.com

Lotus reveals first sketch of its next electric sports car

Clean lines on the outside, and lots of new battery cells on the inside…. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is your very first look at the next Lotus sports car. An electric Lotus sports car,...
topgear.com

Here’s a modified, $500k Rolls-Royce Cullinan with 3D-printed panels

V12-engined SUV gets a special new suit and a hefty new price tag. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Yes, we’re thinking the same thing: interesting expanse of wheel-arch clearance on 1016 Industries’s brand new ‘3D-printed’ Rolls-Royce...
topgear.com

What's the best electric car for parking?

The Smart Fortwo has never been the smash hit its makers hoped, but it’s great for small spaces. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It’s one of the things that we motoring journalists like to say...
topgear.com

A Mercedes C63 Estate once owned by Michael Schumacher could be YOURS

No reserve on seven-time F1 champ’s delectable V8 wagon. Fair few miles on it, mind. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG estate that once belonged to a gentleman named Michael...
