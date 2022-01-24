My Life in Cars: Jess Hawkins

Three V8-engined saloons, three VERY different cars. A throwback to our 2007 group test at the TG test track. Dunsfold. This short, tricky little circuit is a challenge for anything, and anyone, but the bigger the barge, the more calamitous the cock-ups. Three of the latest V8 saloon cars, each commanding around £40,000 and each representing very different motoring values, are, in their own ways, some of the most rewarding and spirited means of getting from point A to point B. But in an ideal world the bit in between would have neither Gambon Corner nor The Follow Through within, nor a driver at the helm who operates at ten tenths even when he’s taking a bath. If he bathes at all.

