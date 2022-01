Jacey Nishiguchi; Anusha McNamara; Colleen S. Surlyn; Kellene Vokaty Eagen; Laura Feeney; Vivian Lian; David E. Smith. In 2016, an eConsult service was developed within a safety net health system to expand access to hepatitis C (HCV) treatment in the primary care setting. The eConsult system provides individualized treatment recommendations from specially trained primary care pharmacists and primary care physicians to primary care providers with less experience in the rapidly changing treatment of HCV. Since its launch, this service has had a large impact in expanding care to a largely homeless and low-income urban population within our health system. We now aim to evaluate its efficacy in curing HCV. In this retrospective cohort study, we describe rates of sustained virologic response 12 weeks after treatment completion (SVR12) for those who received primary care-based HCV treatment through the eConsult system with those who were treated in primary care independent of an eConsult from 2017 to 2019. We found there was no significant difference in the proportion of patients who achieved SVR12 between the two groups. Overall, >90% of patients who received treatment achieved SVR12. Approximately 40% of patients treated for HCV received an eConsult, suggesting utility of the eConsult in expanding access and coordinating treatment for patients within our network.

