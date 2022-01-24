ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

Plaistow, N.H., Deliberative Session Takes Place Feb. 5

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plaistow, N.H.’s Deliberative Session, previewing items planned for Town Meeting later in the spring, takes place Saturday, Feb. 5....

whav.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHAV

Haverhill Adopts Zoning Change, Allowing Students at Small, Home-Based Studios

A Haverhill music and art teacher is back in business after the City Council Tuesday approved a citywide zoning change, allowing him to teach at his home studio again. Back in December, Paul Prue was forced to stop teaching at his 21 Salem St. home following a complaint by one of his neighbors. Prue said had been teaching arts and crafts and guitar at his home for about 50 years, but was ordered to stop by Haverhill Inspectional Services.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Home Care Specialists Expands in Ward Hill, Adds Jobs with Purchase of Larger Building

Home Care Specialists is adding jobs and expanding its footprint in Haverhill’s Ward Hill Business Park with the purchase of a larger building. The supplier of respiratory therapy and home medical equipment will move from leased space at 113 Neck Road to an existing building it bought at 63 Neck Road. Haverhill Bank provided a $2.9 million loan, which was guaranteed by MassDevelopment, the Commonwealth’s economic development and finance agency. The purchase allows Home Care Specialists to reduce expenses and streamline its services. It expects to create an additional 10 full-time jobs and five part-time jobs over the next three years.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Council Considers Transfer from Disputed ‘Impact Fee’ Account to Pay for Student Surveys

Haverhill city councilors have an opportunity tonight to approve moving money to pay for an analysis of surveys of young people’s risk behaviors. Councilors consider two requests from Mayor James J. Fiorentini to transfer about $171,000 from the city’s “Cannabis Local Impact Fees Escrow” account as well as nearly $42,000 from the “Youth Activities/Mental Health Stabilization Fund. The proposals come even as there is a lawsuit and debate over whether adult-use cannabis retailers have presented any adverse impacts. Concurrent with the money shuffle, the mayor also named a nine-member “Youth Activities and Mental Health Program Advisory Committee.”
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plaistow, NH
Plaistow, NH
Government
WHAV

Former Lawrence Mayor Sullivan Succeeds Lupoli as Merrimack Valley Chamber Chairman

Former Lawrence Mayor Michael J. Sullivan has been named the new chairman of the board of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Salvatore N. Lupoli. Sullivan, who was first elected Lawrence mayor in 2001 and re-elected in 2005, owns and operates T.A. Sullivan Agency Insurance and Real Estate and has been a Merrimack Valley Chamber member 30 years. The Chamber’s Nominating and Executive Committees voted to elect Sullivan as chairman following Lupoli’s retirement from the board after serving nearly a decade.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Campbell, Representing Methuen and Haverhill at State House, Not Seeking Re-Election

Those who have worked with retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell received advance word of her plans and wish her the best going forward. Campbell, whose district will be enlarged to cover Methuen and more of Haverhill as part of U.S. Census-forced redistricting, told confidants Tuesday of her plans not to seek re-election to the 15th Essex District. Her colleague, Rep. Andy X. Vargas, with whom she would have shared representation of Haverhill after redistricting, was one who received early word.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N H#Town Meeting
WHAV

Consultants Say Removal of Haverhill’s Little River Dam Will Bring a Cleaner Waterway

Elimination of Little River dam, near Lafayette Square, will bring a cleaner waterway and improve recreational access. Consultants from Fuss & O’Neil delivered the message to a small group of residents Wednesday night who gathered for online presentations in English and Spanish. Phil Moreschi, a certified flood plan manager for the company, explained removal of the dam will produce a fresher river.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Severino Becomes Legislative Aide for Rep. Vargas; Previously Worked in Early Education

Sasha Severino, a 2017 Haverhill High School graduate, has been named a legislative aide at the office of state Rep. Andy X. Vargas. She previously worked for the Northeastern Chapter of the Common Start Coalition where she educated and advocated for the early education and care Common Start Bill. Severino’s position allowed her to speak with the residents of Haverhill and other north of Boston communities.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHAV

Haverhill to Continue Offering Free COVID-19 Tests Through February

Haverhill’s COVID-19 testing site is to remain in place three days a week through February. The site offers the nose swab, or PCR, test takes an upper respiratory specimen. Free testing takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Haverhill AmVets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Dumpsters to Collect Overflow Cardboard Arrive in Plaistow, N.H.

Cardboard-only recycling dumpsters are now available to Plaistow, N.H., residents. The trial program is designed to address overflowing cardboard in residential carts and not intended to replace the receptacles. Because dumpsters are locked, residents must break down cardboard to slide it through the opening. Dumpster locations are: Town Hall Annex,...
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Conservation Commission Re-elects Leadership

The Haverhill Conservation Commission re-elected its leadership during the board’s annual reorganization last Thursday. Harmony Wilson was elected to her third term as chairperson, while Ralph T. Basiliere was re-elected as vice chair and community affairs liaison and Thomas Wylie as clerk. Following the meeting, Basiliere lauded Harmony’s leadership...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen’s Eunice Zeigler Launches Bid for New Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen State Senate Seat

Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler is launching her campaign for the newly drawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen state senate seat. Zeigler, who currently represents Methuen’s East District, plans to formally launch her campaign during an online event Thursday, Feb. 3. In a release today, she cited her work in finance in the Gateway cities of Haverhill and Lowell, noting she secured and managed more than $8 million in grants to support families with low income. In Haverhill, her resume lists work as financial compliance manager for the city’s Community Development Department between 2014 and 2017.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Wins Grant to Help Cities Meet Stormwater Rules

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission is one of five regional organizations across the state to receive a state grant help communities meet stormwater management requirements. The Haverhill-based Commission was awarded $65,000 after being selected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. It will collaborate with Greenscapes North Shore Coalition, which includes the Ipswich River Watershed Association and Salem Sound Coastwatch, to carry out local code review for 29 cities and towns. Grants enable communities to expand efforts to meet Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System—known as MS4, for short—permit requirements and reduce stormwater pollution through resource sharing.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Latest Plans to Remove Little River Dam to be Detailed at Online Public Meeting Next Week

Residents have an opportunity to learn more about plans to remove the Little River dam near Lafayette Square during an online meeting next Wednesday night. Called an “open forum,” the project update includes estimates of future river levels, designs for recreation and river access and environmental benefits from removing the 1830s-era dam. Two separate presentations, one in English and the other in Spanish, will be made with consultants Fuss & O’Neil and Christine P. Soundara and John Cuneo, who have been conducting community outreach.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

COVID-19 Vaccines Available Friday in Plaistow, N.H.

The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services is providing COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis this Friday in Plaistow, N.H. Free shots of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to anyone five years old and older, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. Those seeking the vaccination do not need to be a resident of New Hampshire or a U.S. citizen.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy