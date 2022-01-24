Plaistow, N.H., Deliberative Session Takes Place Feb. 5

Those who have worked with retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell received advance word of her plans and wish her the best going forward. Campbell, whose district will be enlarged to cover Methuen and more of Haverhill as part of U.S. Census-forced redistricting, told confidants Tuesday of her plans not to seek re-election to the 15th Essex District. Her colleague, Rep. Andy X. Vargas, with whom she would have shared representation of Haverhill after redistricting, was one who received early word.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO