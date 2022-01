Morgan Motor Company is a British motoring icon that needs no introduction. The company is now over 110 years old and still produces cars that reek of class and heritage. The volume isn’t a lot, but Morgan still builds around 800 examples every year. Back in 1962, the company won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 2.0-liter class in a Morgan Plus 4 SuperSports. To commemorate the legendary win’s 60th anniversary, the carmaker has come up with the limited edition Morgan Plus Four LM62. It will be limited to just 62 examples and is available to order.

