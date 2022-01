Direct-acting Antivirals Reduce the Risk of Tumour Progression of Hepatocellular Carcinoma After Curative Treatment

Recent evidence suggests that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) are involved in the progression of various cancers, but their precise roles in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) remain largely unclear. Here, we report that SNORD17 promotes the progression of HCC through a positive feedback loop with p53. HCC-related microarray datasets from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and clinical HCC samples were used to identify clinically relevant snoRNAs in HCC. SNORD17 was found upregulated in HCC tissues compared with normal liver tissues, and the higher expression of SNORD17 predicted poor outcomes in patients with HCC, especially in those with wild-type p53. SNORD17 promoted the growth and tumorigenicity of HCC cells in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting p53-mediated cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SNORD17 anchored nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) and MYB binding protein 1a (MYBBP1A) in the nucleolus by binding them simultaneously. Loss of SNORD17 promoted the translocation of NPM1 and MYBBP1A into the nucleoplasm, leading to NPM1/MDM2-mediated stability and MYBBP1A/p300-mediated activation of p53. Interestingly, p300-mediated acetylation of p53 inhibited SNORD17 expression by binding to the promoter of SNORD17 in turn, forming a positive feedback loop between SNORD17 and p53. Administration of SNORD17 antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) significantly suppressed the growth of xenograft tumors in mice. In summary, this study suggests that SNORD17 drives cancer progression by constitutively inhibiting p53 signaling in HCC and may represent a potential therapeutic target for HCC.

