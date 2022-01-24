Deloitte 2022 Predictions: Chip Shortage Continues; AI Regulation Increases; Industry Pushes for Sustainable Smartphones; More Entertainment Choices Equals More Churn

Add An Earthquake To The List Of Reasons You Can’t Get Electronics. A Toshiba fab in Japan is now shut down thanks to a 6.6 earthquake which hit them over the weekend, damaging buildings and injuring employees. The Oita semiconductor plant specialized in LSI chips used in automotive and industrial applications and will be shut down for some time, in part due to the necessity of waiting out the aftershocks which are likely to follow in the coming days. Once the danger has passed it will take time to make repairs to the fabrication lines and to start them up once they are functional again.

