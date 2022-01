There is a McDonald's menu item that has been missing for some time, and you probably didn't even realize it was gone. It's been reported that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the global fast food chain stopped serving salads. It seems the move was made as part of McDonalds' efforts to streamline its menu, following dining room closures that led to increased drive-thru and take-out orders. At this time, there does not appear any word on if the company will return salad options back to its menu in the near future.

