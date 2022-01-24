Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of Jan. 24

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. 1. Janine: “I asked Ava to make a video to promote your wish list because it worked for me and I knew your class needed stuff. And it got a lot of attention, clearly, because it was a bit over the top.” Barbara: “How far over the top?” Janine: “Really, really over the top. Like if you went to the top, you wouldn’t be able to find it because it was way up there. I’m sorry. I just wanted you to have all the tools you deserved and that your kids deserve.” Barbara: “My kids don’t have half the supplies they need most of the time, but they don’t need to know that.” Janine: “Yeah but, I saw your kids painting with empty water colors. It’s our job…” Barbara: “Our job is to build them up, make them confident. Is it nice to have stuff? Sure, but my students do not need to feel less than because they do not have stuff. So, we talk about what they do have. Not about what they don’t.” Janine: “That was a painfully well-said reality check.”

