Chester, GA

Georgia Towns Lead Census Appeals

aikenceo.com
 3 days ago

When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small...

aikenceo.com

13WMAZ

Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of January 21, 2022

MACON, Ga. — After Georgia's record-breaking surge in new COVID-19 cases through the holidays, the state may have finally reached its peak. Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged more than 19,400 new cases a day. That's down from just a few days before at more than 21,000 new cases. Case numbers continue to drop throughout the entirety of the preliminary window, and that could signal that Georgia has reached the peak of this latest surge.
The Georgia Sun

These are the cities in Georgia with the most poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
WDEF

Georgia leads nation for quitting your job

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – They call it the “Great Resignation.”. A record number of workers quit their jobs before the holidays across the country and Georgia leads the list. The numbers come from November, the most recent month to be compiled. The Labor Department has broken down the...
Chester, GA
Chester, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. getting millions in heating, cooling aid from feds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina will be sharing in $100 million being released from the federal infrastructure law to help families pay their outstanding heating and cooling bills. This funding comes on top of money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the American Rescue Plan...
Albany Herald

Collaboration key to success of Great Georgia Pollinator Census

ATHENS — Partnerships with schools, businesses and educational institutions have been crucial components in the growth of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, which was established by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in 2019. On Aug. 19 and 20, Georgians will participate in the fourth annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
aikenceo.com

GDOT & Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® Expand Partnership to Boost Litter Prevention Efforts Statewide

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the next phase of its ongoing partnership with Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation® (AHMC), unveiling newly-designed road signs urging citizens across the state to “Keep It Clean Georgia.” Under this partnership, the existing Clean Georgia highway sponsorship program will be rebranded as part of Georgia DOT’s anti-litter campaign Keep It Clean Georgia, bringing the state’s initiative to combat litter to roadsides through the creation of new highway signage depicting the Keep It Clean Georgia logo.
#Census
WXIA 11 Alive

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends. Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn...
aikenceo.com

SOS Raffensperger Warns Georgians About Corporate Registration Scams

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgians about a phishing scam related to corporate registration. Individuals posing as the Secretary of State’s office have sent emails to unsuspecting Georgians with suspicious attachments likely containing viruses or other malicious software. “Protecting Georgia businesses is my top priority as Secretary...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Key information missing from Georgia’s criminal records database

Georgia’s database of criminal histories is filled with information gaps that make the records unreliable for the state’s judges, employers and probation officers. In Fulton County alone, the criminal records system has no final outcomes recorded for more than 1.5 million charges, about 40% of all the Fulton charges in the database, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has found. About 19,000 charges with missing information are for serious violent felonies.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH R.

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH R. POTTS All creditors of the estate of Sarah R. Potts, late of Rockdale County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. THIS 19th day of January 2022. Michael R. Potts, Executor The Estate of Sarah R. Potts, deceased 1980 Walker Road Conyers, GA 30094 ATTORNEY: Jeffrey G. McKnight 1429 Business Center Drive Conyers, GA 30094 Bar # 495815 908-59723 1/26 2/2 9 16 2022.
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
