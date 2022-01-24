Editorial cartoons for the week of Jan. 24

Newsflash—the majority of the country has moved on from Jan. 6, 2021 (Biden right about Trump, rioters, Jan. 12, Our Opinion)—with the exception of the Democratic Party and its media apologists who need something to deflect the public from its failed policies that produced disastrous results on crime (Gunfire damage reported on NYE, Community alert issued after armed carjackings, State police respond to shootings on interstate—also in the Jan. 12 edition), inflation, empty store shelves and COVID infections and deaths passing evil Orangeman’s totals.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO