Susanne Shinholster

2 contiguous tax parcels totaling 115.78 acres, Tax parcels 38-1-E and 38-8B. Meticulously restored farmhouse circa 1878. The family room/kitchen and the above bedroom and bath were added to the original structure approximately 20 years ago. This room includes a gas fireplace and woodstove. All the modern conveniences including a whole house Generac generator. 2 heat pumps upstairs and a gas forced air system downstairs. Outbuildings include pole sheds, barns. Granite counter tops, 3 ovens, 1 cook stove. Bring your horses or cattle. 2 ponds. 3 wells. 1 mobile home. Fenced and cross-fenced. 2 car detached garage has an unfinished apartment upstairs.
Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, 2 car garage, finished basement home in the west end of Richmond. With over 5704 sq ft, this exceptional designed home comes with covered front porch, partial stone in the front, hardiplank siding, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, finished basement and finished third floor. Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, huge island, painted cabinets with soft close door and drawers, stainless steel Electrolux appliances and breakfast nook. First floor guest bedroom with full bath. The 2nd floor offers owners’ suite with walk-in-closet and a luxurious en-suite bath, loft area as well as 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths. 9'ft ceiling height on 1st ,2nd level and basement.Finished 3rd level with rough-in for full bath. Walk-up basement(800 sq ft) with full bath. More unfinished area in the basement to make a bedroom(14x12) and a media room. Upgraded 18 seer 2 zone HVAC unit, full house humidifier , maintenance free trex composite deck and irrigation system. Close to shopping, Entertainment , Restaurants and Major Highways. Won't last long!!
Welcome to 14404 Hickory Knoll Rd! This CUSTOM BUILT brick colonial sits on an almost 6 acre park like lot full of MATURE HARDWOODS! Outside you will find a paved driveway, attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garge(conditioned), mature trees and landscaping, large COVERED REAR PORCH, and a great yard! Inside you are greeted by the living room featuring HW floors, and crown and chair molding. The kitchen features CUSTOM cherry cabinets, a large island, granite, fireplace, and recessed lighting. The formal dining room also features crown and chair molding. The family room features CUSTOM cherry built-ins, vaulted ceilings, and a FULL FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE. The primary bedroom suite features VAULTED ceilings, his and her walk in closets, double vanities in the bathroom, and a separate tub and shower. There is an additional bedroom on the first floor with a large closet along with a nice utility room. Upstairs features two large bedrooms(one has a sitting room off of it)and a full bath. There is a bonus room/office over the garage as well. Don't forget the FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT with room for expansion. Fresh paint throughout and some new flooring make this one move in ready!!
***MUST SEE THIS CHARMING RANCHER***Will not last long. Come bring your family and visit this 3BR/2BA home. Home has a lot of awesome features that will make others jealous. New front porch with composite/PVC rails including the back deck and including a nice PVS fencing bring the pets and have a good size back yard. Enjoy the grilling area with a good size shed and attached shed. Come on the back deck into a sliding glass doors into a nice size eat in kitchen. This home offers newer windows and HVAC system less that 4 years old. There is also a heating system that connects to propane if home looses power you at least have some heat a great feature to have. Bedrooms are a great size. The back half of the roof was replaced due to a tree last year. NO KNOWN DEFECTS home is well cared for.
Just renovated with NEW dimensional roof, NEW thermal windows, NEW heat pump, NEW vinyl siding! Enter this gorgeous home and you will notice the refinished hardwood floors throughout. The living room from has a brick fireplace and lots of natural lighting and opens to a large screen porch. The Updated kitchen has NEW cabinets, NEW appliances, and NEW granite counter and opens to a dining room. There is also a first floor bedroom and a large family room with another brick fireplace! You will enjoy the oversized deck that is accessed by sliding glass doors off the dining room overlooks a large backyard. The home is great for entertaining! On the second level are two more bedrooms, both with hardwood floors, and a remodeled full bathroom. Both bathrooms have new bathtubs, new toilets, new ceramic floors, new ceramic surround, and new vanities. There is also a paved driveway that leads to a large 2-car garage with new garage doors. Don't let this one get away!
Wow! With so many new upgrades this home is a must see. This home features brand new flooring throughout. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertop, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave, new dishwasher, new sink and faucet. The bathroom has been upgraded with a new tub, stylish tile walls and new vanity with a matching mirror. This move in ready home has all new energy efficient light fixtures and has been freshly painted. To top things off, the exterior has been upgraded with a 30 year dimensional roof, new gutters, vinyl siding and windows.
Pull up to the maintenance free home & be amazed with your very own backyard Medallion Swim Spa (the one like Michael Phelps uses) Tap the remote button & park in the oversize vehicle protecting garage. Inside you can't decide if you should go right to the first-floor primary bedroom and soak in the jetted tub, stand under the shower, or lounge in the seating area (all private in the primary bedroom.) OR, go the other way straight to the kitchen, enjoy a brand new dishwasher, 36-in gas cooktop with matching microwave and oversized refrigerator. The kitchen has more countertop and cabinet space than you can imagine. 42" upper cabinets, pull-outs in the lowers, PLUS a MASSIVE island for entertaining. Energetic? Run to the top floor & work out on the included Smith Machine or elliptical and enjoy the release of all those endorphins in your OWN included HOME GYM! Have some guests over and enjoy a game with the included pool table or simply relax in the massive two-story Den/Great Room with the gas fireplace while taking in the BIG GAME on one of the included TVs! All appliances/TVs/pool table/Elliptical/Smith Machine/Automated & Security System, & GENERATOR (always have power) convey.
Serene & private 40 acre farm w/ approx 15 acres of Centaur fenced mature pasture. Balance of acreage in hardwoods. (2) 24'x14' run-ins both w/ 14'x8' tack/feed rooms & power. Each run-in can easily be made in to 2 stalls. 32'x24' metal equipment building w/ (2) 9' overhead doors & overhang provide great storage. The 15 acres of pasture consist of 3 huge fields & could be cross fenced to create smaller turn out areas. Auto waters & spigots at each field. 2 working wells on the property, 1 feeds house & other feeds pasture. Belmead Riding Club is minutes down the road offering 100's of acres of trail riding. Detached 2+ car garage w/ covered breezeway to house. 1920's renovated Farm House w/ a 42'x24' Great Room addition. Much of the house has original hardwoods & trim details. Eat-In Kitchen w/gas cooking & Quartz counter tops. Mud Room w/ large pantry as well as Laundry Room w/ full bath. Dining Room, Living Room & what could be used as a bedroom complete the 1st floor. Office & 2 bedrooms up including Primary En-Suite w/ huge bathroom & walk-in closet as well as a full hall bath. Great outdoor space w/ wrap around front & screen porches. 3 zone HVAC & (2) 200 amp panels.
Spacious 2 story colonial set on 6.8 acres recently cleared and graded including a new 1-acre pond. Property is located in close proximity to Microsoft and Buggs Island Lake. Enjoy high speed internet with the available Xfinity package to your home. Owner has completed some upgrades but finishing touches are still needed. The walkout basement has a lot of potential to expand your living area with a plumbed bath, family room with fireplace, exercise room and storage areas. The two-car attached garage has a half bath and a heated and cooled bonus room above it. You're not going to find too many properties that have everything this one does, and at a price that allows for additional upgrades and finishes! Much of the remaining personal property can be purchased.
Premier opportunity to own a fully functional, award-winning vineyard! Located in the highly desirable North Monticello Wine Trail, just a short distance to Charlottesville, Wintergreen Mountain Resort, Massanutten Resort®, and Nelson 151 Craft/Wine/Distillery trail- this property delivers the total wine country lifestyle experience. The property is also part of the Monticello AVA. Spanning 79.99 acres, it is nestled on the ridge top, providing scenic panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 300 wine club members, this business is truly turn-key! The sale of this asset includes all inventory in stock at the time of the sale plus equipment listed. The facility can accommodate up to 140 guests and features a 2,800 sq ft tasting room, two wedding suites, a functional kitchen, and a large walkout balcony. The expansive outdoor venue overlooks the vineyard and has been home to many weddings, ceremonies, live music events, and more. The processing room, covered crush area, and wine cave all offer unique event spaces. The two-bedroom schoolhouse features numerous upgrades and rental opportunities. To schedule a showing or request an informational packet, please contact us!
EXQUISITE RANCHER GEM!! One-level living comes with all of the bells and whistles. Have peace of mind with loads of updates and easy maintenance finishes: NEWER ROOF (2019), NEW HVAC (2021), BATHROOM REMODEL (2021), NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL (2019), NEW DECK (2019), NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT (2022). Entertain like a pro with cozy living room. Kitchen will please any level chef. Lots of space for additional furniture and large eat-in space. Remodeled FULL BATH is absolutely gorgeous. Primary Bedroom Suite boasts TWO closets and a lovely en-suite half bath. Other 2 bedrooms are plenty big to spoil your guests. HALF ACRE corner lot brings privacy and space. NEWER SHED (2018) is perfect to stow your tools and toys. The deck is ready to go for the grill master.
If you’re looking for your dream farm, this is it! The picturesque 69.89 acres are located in a prime location in Brunswick County. Want to be close to I-85 and Route 1? No problem! This farm is conveniently located between them! There are approx. 40 acres of open, tillable land that is currently being farmed & 30 acres of timber. The cropland has been meticulously taken care of for many years by a local farmer. The 30 acres of pine timber is 20+ years old. You could either cut it now or leave it as habitat for the abundant wildlife on the property. There are two and a half ponds on the property totaling over 4 acres of water & the fishing is amazing! There is a large 42’x50’ metal quonset style building on the property as well as two silos & an outbuilding with lean-to’s on each side. There is electricity on site which will be a huge money saver if you choose to build your dream home. You could also easily subdivide the property along Township Rd & sell a beautiful building lot! Located just 1 hour S of Richmond & 25 minutes N of South Hill, this property is an easy commute from either direction. Farms like this are rarely offered!
Wonderfully appointed and updated Victorian in the heart of Barton Heights! As you approach the home you will notice a beautiful wrap around porch that invites you or your tenants to take a moment to relax and enjoy the city life on this beautiful front porch. Upon entering the Duplex Unit A has 2 entrances from the foyer on the first floor and is appointed with a large family room, office/bedroom off of the family room, a large updated kitchen and a full bathroom with in unit laundry. A large primary bedroom and third bedroom finishes off the first floor. Head upstairs to a well laid out 2 bedroom unit that has been updated with a large eat in kitchen and family room. Both units are separately metered with in unit laundry, new vinyl windows, new vinyl siding, refinished wood floors, new carpet, new countertops, and newer hvac. Make this your next home or investment property! Live in one and rent the other to cover your mortgage or convert to a large single family home. The options are endless. All within walking distance to Battery park, Northside Gourmet Market, Art studios, The Smokey Mug, The Fuzzy Cactus, and all that Richmond has to offer! Schedule your showing today!
UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY Main Street HOMES IN BISHOPS PARK!! The Corbin Farmhouse welcomes you with a lovely 3/4 front porch and 2 car front load garage. The first floor has upgraded hardwood floors throughout the first floor living areas, a conveniently located mud room off the garage, study/dining doom, half bath, kitchen with granite counter tops, island and natural gas stainless steel kitchen appliances, finished off w/ spacious family room with natural gas fireplace. An upgraded oak stair case leads you to the second floor which is home to all four bedrooms including the gorgeous owner's suite with upgraded Euro shower and linen closet. HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION W/ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF SUMMER 2022! PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THE ACTUAL HOME.
**Under Construction** NEW 3 Bed 2 Bath home just 7 miles outside the town of Louisa. Home has a 6'x26' front porch, rear concrete patio, sidewalk, landscaping all on a flat lot. Home features; 9' ceilings, large living room with electric fireplace, farmhouse style kitchen, ship lap in DR, large master with HUG walk in closet, barn doors, custom tile shower with double shower heads! **All photos are of similar model**
This 2800 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath rancher on 5 acres offers a lot of space. Each bedroom opens to a full bath. One of the additional rooms is used as a 4th bedroom. There are new LVT floors in the primary bedroom and wood/laminate floors in the other bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of beautiful oak cabinets and opens to the living room which has a fireplace with gas logs. There is a game room which opens to a balcony which is used for an office. That balcony overlooks a finished room in the basement. There is a concrete driveway and parking lot which has served as a great basketball court. The front and back yards are fenced for pets. Three sides are chain link and one side is board fence. There is a small pond and a detached carport.
MAGNIFICENT ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY within minutes from Ashland & Short Pump! 10 gorgeous acres surround this custom built brick Georgian home full of surprises! Beautifully updated throughout, this homes offers random width heart pine floors, hand-hewn beams; 9' ceilings on the first floor, first floor owners' suite with fireplace, massive walk-in closet, new exquisite bath and private deck; Kitchen with custom cabinetry, bay window, Wolf & Bosch appliances; Living Room with fireplace; Family Room with fireplace & French doors to side porch. Upstairs offers a second owners' suite with renovated bath & walk-in closet; Library/office and access to the third floor offering great storage; plus 2 additional bedrooms that share a renovated full bath. Light streams in from all sides of this home! English Basement offers more great space: Rec Room with fireplace, wet bar, eating area, another full bath & Flex Room! Unbelievable 5-bay heated building, is ready for your car collection or any project! New windows, 50 year roof, water filtration system, winding paved driveway, fenced pastures, 2 run-in sheds & attached 2 car garage. DON'T MISS THE 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR!
Honey, STOP THE CAR! Find your new home here in the Forest Ridge Subdivision in Chesterfield. Quiet suburban neighborhood surrounds this beautiful home, built in 2019 by Ryan Homes, is truly stunning! Pull up the paved driveway and you are automatically drawn to the custom stone and siding package. Three bedrooms - one of which can be easily converted to a media room/den. Love entertaining? The open floorplan with open kitchen, dining, and living areas is perfect for all your entertaining needs. Primary bedroom is one-of-a-kind with custom-built organization system in large walk-in closet. Lots of storage!! Two-car garage has custom built-in cabinets and fan system as well as finished dry-wall. Head outside and picture yourself drinking your morning coffee on the screened porch. Underneath the porch and deck, there is custom enclosed storage space. Storage, storage, storage!! Custom blinds throughout. Close to shopping and commute - This home is a must-see! Schedule a showing today. Forest Ridge Subdivision HOA includes landscaping / mulch, snow & leaf rem oval, and common area / road maintenance. Irrigation system is owner's responsibility.
New to the market, a charming 2,000 square feet brick Rancher for sale! Conveniently located near both interstate 95 and 295 as well as nearby by showing and restaurants. The interior of the home has ample living space including a large living room and family that share a double sided wood burning fireplace. There is hardwood floors throughout most of the home. There is an eat-in kitchen as well as a dining room. All 3 bedrooms are of ample size. The exterior needs very little maintenance with mostly brick and some vinyl siding. The backyard is fenced in and includes 3 storage sheds for extra storage. This is a solid well built home. Schedule your showing today before its too late!
