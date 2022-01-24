Nathan Wethington

If you’re looking for your dream farm, this is it! The picturesque 69.89 acres are located in a prime location in Brunswick County. Want to be close to I-85 and Route 1? No problem! This farm is conveniently located between them! There are approx. 40 acres of open, tillable land that is currently being farmed & 30 acres of timber. The cropland has been meticulously taken care of for many years by a local farmer. The 30 acres of pine timber is 20+ years old. You could either cut it now or leave it as habitat for the abundant wildlife on the property. There are two and a half ponds on the property totaling over 4 acres of water & the fishing is amazing! There is a large 42’x50’ metal quonset style building on the property as well as two silos & an outbuilding with lean-to’s on each side. There is electricity on site which will be a huge money saver if you choose to build your dream home. You could also easily subdivide the property along Township Rd & sell a beautiful building lot! Located just 1 hour S of Richmond & 25 minutes N of South Hill, this property is an easy commute from either direction. Farms like this are rarely offered!

