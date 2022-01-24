ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nathan Wethington

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonialWebb is pleased to announce the promotion of Nathan Wethington to Vice President, Mission Critical. Nathan started in...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

12129 Elnora Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, 2 car garage, finished basement home in the west end of Richmond. With over 5704 sq ft, this exceptional designed home comes with covered front porch, partial stone in the front, hardiplank siding, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, finished basement and finished third floor. Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, huge island, painted cabinets with soft close door and drawers, stainless steel Electrolux appliances and breakfast nook. First floor guest bedroom with full bath. The 2nd floor offers owners’ suite with walk-in-closet and a luxurious en-suite bath, loft area as well as 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths. 9'ft ceiling height on 1st ,2nd level and basement.Finished 3rd level with rough-in for full bath. Walk-up basement(800 sq ft) with full bath. More unfinished area in the basement to make a bedroom(14x12) and a media room. Upgraded 18 seer 2 zone HVAC unit, full house humidifier , maintenance free trex composite deck and irrigation system. Close to shopping, Entertainment , Restaurants and Major Highways. Won't last long!!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

14404 Hickory Knoll Rd, Caroline, VA 22580

Welcome to 14404 Hickory Knoll Rd! This CUSTOM BUILT brick colonial sits on an almost 6 acre park like lot full of MATURE HARDWOODS! Outside you will find a paved driveway, attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garge(conditioned), mature trees and landscaping, large COVERED REAR PORCH, and a great yard! Inside you are greeted by the living room featuring HW floors, and crown and chair molding. The kitchen features CUSTOM cherry cabinets, a large island, granite, fireplace, and recessed lighting. The formal dining room also features crown and chair molding. The family room features CUSTOM cherry built-ins, vaulted ceilings, and a FULL FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE. The primary bedroom suite features VAULTED ceilings, his and her walk in closets, double vanities in the bathroom, and a separate tub and shower. There is an additional bedroom on the first floor with a large closet along with a nice utility room. Upstairs features two large bedrooms(one has a sitting room off of it)and a full bath. There is a bonus room/office over the garage as well. Don't forget the FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT with room for expansion. Fresh paint throughout and some new flooring make this one move in ready!!
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

19406 Foxbrook Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23834

***MUST SEE THIS CHARMING RANCHER***Will not last long. Come bring your family and visit this 3BR/2BA home. Home has a lot of awesome features that will make others jealous. New front porch with composite/PVC rails including the back deck and including a nice PVS fencing bring the pets and have a good size back yard. Enjoy the grilling area with a good size shed and attached shed. Come on the back deck into a sliding glass doors into a nice size eat in kitchen. This home offers newer windows and HVAC system less that 4 years old. There is also a heating system that connects to propane if home looses power you at least have some heat a great feature to have. Bedrooms are a great size. The back half of the roof was replaced due to a tree last year. NO KNOWN DEFECTS home is well cared for.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

3036 Greywalls Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

At Greywalls, it is all in the details. As you drive through the gates of our stoned gatehouse and ride down our quiet private streets; enjoy the emphasize of aesthetics that compliment the natural beauty of the area and The Foundry Golf Course. Greywalls design philosophy emphasizes a timeless community that is compatible with its surroundings and reflective of of the traditional architectural vocabularies of the region. Owners are allowed to design and build a custom home that includes characteristics such as outdoor open-air spaces--pool, pool house , detached garages. Homes are constructed out of stone, brick, and hardy-plank siding with a minimum sq. footage of 3200 of livable space. Greywalls architectural guidelines are provided to aid owners in the development of homes for a high standard of quality and character. Greywalls has only 15 large wooded homesites remaining with 2.00+ acres. Greywalls is located only eight minutes away from Rt. 288 and provides easy access to the areas finest shopping, private schools, and healthcare.
POWHATAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonialwebb#Mission Critical#Uva#Preconstruction Engineer
Richmond.com

20165 Courthouse Rd, Sussex, VA 23897

Quality built brick ranch home in Yale. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Detached two car garage. Kitchen appliances, washer, dryer and fireplace all convey as is.
YALE, VA
Richmond.com

3451 Benchmark Trl, Amelia, VA 23002

New Construction Home In Amelia! 1600 sq. ft. open concept home will be ready for delivery mid-April. This 5 acre lot provides privacy and play area. Enjoy a large covered front porch, BBQ sized rear deck, and a parking area that will be big enough for multiple cars. The split bedroom design with the master on one side and bedroom 2 & 3 on the other provide privacy. Home has a front entrance, side entrance into laundry/mud room, and rear entrance off of deck. Main level will be all luxury vinyl plank flooring. Bathrooms with have nice size vanities. Good closets for storage thru-out. Property will have Ascend siding which has excellent thermal insulation abilities. Quality construction--come see how this new construction home is worth the money! Photos will be updated as construction progresses. Home will have a traditional septic.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6917 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico, VA 23231

Pull up to the maintenance free home & be amazed with your very own backyard Medallion Swim Spa (the one like Michael Phelps uses) Tap the remote button & park in the oversize vehicle protecting garage. Inside you can't decide if you should go right to the first-floor primary bedroom and soak in the jetted tub, stand under the shower, or lounge in the seating area (all private in the primary bedroom.) OR, go the other way straight to the kitchen, enjoy a brand new dishwasher, 36-in gas cooktop with matching microwave and oversized refrigerator. The kitchen has more countertop and cabinet space than you can imagine. 42" upper cabinets, pull-outs in the lowers, PLUS a MASSIVE island for entertaining. Energetic? Run to the top floor & work out on the included Smith Machine or elliptical and enjoy the release of all those endorphins in your OWN included HOME GYM! Have some guests over and enjoy a game with the included pool table or simply relax in the massive two-story Den/Great Room with the gas fireplace while taking in the BIG GAME on one of the included TVs! All appliances/TVs/pool table/Elliptical/Smith Machine/Automated & Security System, & GENERATOR (always have power) convey.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5309 Cartersville Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

Serene & private 40 acre farm w/ approx 15 acres of Centaur fenced mature pasture. Balance of acreage in hardwoods. (2) 24'x14' run-ins both w/ 14'x8' tack/feed rooms & power. Each run-in can easily be made in to 2 stalls. 32'x24' metal equipment building w/ (2) 9' overhead doors & overhang provide great storage. The 15 acres of pasture consist of 3 huge fields & could be cross fenced to create smaller turn out areas. Auto waters & spigots at each field. 2 working wells on the property, 1 feeds house & other feeds pasture. Belmead Riding Club is minutes down the road offering 100's of acres of trail riding. Detached 2+ car garage w/ covered breezeway to house. 1920's renovated Farm House w/ a 42'x24' Great Room addition. Much of the house has original hardwoods & trim details. Eat-In Kitchen w/gas cooking & Quartz counter tops. Mud Room w/ large pantry as well as Laundry Room w/ full bath. Dining Room, Living Room & what could be used as a bedroom complete the 1st floor. Office & 2 bedrooms up including Primary En-Suite w/ huge bathroom & walk-in closet as well as a full hall bath. Great outdoor space w/ wrap around front & screen porches. 3 zone HVAC & (2) 200 amp panels.
POWHATAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Richmond.com

6672 HWY 92, Mecklenburg, VA 23924

Spacious 2 story colonial set on 6.8 acres recently cleared and graded including a new 1-acre pond. Property is located in close proximity to Microsoft and Buggs Island Lake. Enjoy high speed internet with the available Xfinity package to your home. Owner has completed some upgrades but finishing touches are still needed. The walkout basement has a lot of potential to expand your living area with a plumbed bath, family room with fireplace, exercise room and storage areas. The two-car attached garage has a half bath and a heated and cooled bonus room above it. You're not going to find too many properties that have everything this one does, and at a price that allows for additional upgrades and finishes! Much of the remaining personal property can be purchased.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

1376 Wyatt Mountain Rd, Greene, VA 22935

Premier opportunity to own a fully functional, award-winning vineyard! Located in the highly desirable North Monticello Wine Trail, just a short distance to Charlottesville, Wintergreen Mountain Resort, Massanutten Resort®, and Nelson 151 Craft/Wine/Distillery trail- this property delivers the total wine country lifestyle experience. The property is also part of the Monticello AVA. Spanning 79.99 acres, it is nestled on the ridge top, providing scenic panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 300 wine club members, this business is truly turn-key! The sale of this asset includes all inventory in stock at the time of the sale plus equipment listed. The facility can accommodate up to 140 guests and features a 2,800 sq ft tasting room, two wedding suites, a functional kitchen, and a large walkout balcony. The expansive outdoor venue overlooks the vineyard and has been home to many weddings, ceremonies, live music events, and more. The processing room, covered crush area, and wine cave all offer unique event spaces. The two-bedroom schoolhouse features numerous upgrades and rental opportunities. To schedule a showing or request an informational packet, please contact us!
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

23909 Gaydell Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

EXQUISITE RANCHER GEM!! One-level living comes with all of the bells and whistles. Have peace of mind with loads of updates and easy maintenance finishes: NEWER ROOF (2019), NEW HVAC (2021), BATHROOM REMODEL (2021), NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL (2019), NEW DECK (2019), NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT (2022). Entertain like a pro with cozy living room. Kitchen will please any level chef. Lots of space for additional furniture and large eat-in space. Remodeled FULL BATH is absolutely gorgeous. Primary Bedroom Suite boasts TWO closets and a lovely en-suite half bath. Other 2 bedrooms are plenty big to spoil your guests. HALF ACRE corner lot brings privacy and space. NEWER SHED (2018) is perfect to stow your tools and toys. The deck is ready to go for the grill master.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

0 Township Rd, Brunswick, VA 23843

If you’re looking for your dream farm, this is it! The picturesque 69.89 acres are located in a prime location in Brunswick County. Want to be close to I-85 and Route 1? No problem! This farm is conveniently located between them! There are approx. 40 acres of open, tillable land that is currently being farmed & 30 acres of timber. The cropland has been meticulously taken care of for many years by a local farmer. The 30 acres of pine timber is 20+ years old. You could either cut it now or leave it as habitat for the abundant wildlife on the property. There are two and a half ponds on the property totaling over 4 acres of water & the fishing is amazing! There is a large 42’x50’ metal quonset style building on the property as well as two silos & an outbuilding with lean-to’s on each side. There is electricity on site which will be a huge money saver if you choose to build your dream home. You could also easily subdivide the property along Township Rd & sell a beautiful building lot! Located just 1 hour S of Richmond & 25 minutes N of South Hill, this property is an easy commute from either direction. Farms like this are rarely offered!
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

7605 Royal Crown Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY Main Street HOMES IN BISHOPS PARK!! The Corbin Farmhouse welcomes you with a lovely 3/4 front porch and 2 car front load garage. The first floor has upgraded hardwood floors throughout the first floor living areas, a conveniently located mud room off the garage, study/dining doom, half bath, kitchen with granite counter tops, island and natural gas stainless steel kitchen appliances, finished off w/ spacious family room with natural gas fireplace. An upgraded oak stair case leads you to the second floor which is home to all four bedrooms including the gorgeous owner's suite with upgraded Euro shower and linen closet. HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION W/ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF SUMMER 2022! PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THE ACTUAL HOME.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

537 Virginia Center Pky, Henrico, VA 23059

Gorgeous 1st level living in Cross Point- a beautiful, gated community surrounded by The Crossings Golf Course in Glen Allen. The kitchen boasts a large island & pantry with plenty of storage space. There’s even a counter appliance garage. Skylights in the dining room, family room, & tiled Florida room with French doors make the home very bright. The family room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Ever wanted a fireplace in your primary bedroom, look no further! In addition, this large bedroom has a double door entry, a ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet, and a cozy bay window with a window seat! The en-suite bathroom features a jetted tub and a tiled shower! The laundry room includes a sink, washer, dryer, and freezer. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a tiled full bathroom. Currently, the 3rd bedroom is used as an office, has skylights, ceiling fan, and a stairway that leads to a very large loft that could be an office or rec room. The 3rd full bath, 2 full closets, plus 2 walk-in attic spaces with 350 unfinished sqft are located off the loft. The two-car side load garage with shelves and a work bench, aggregate driveway, & aggregate patio off the Florida room completes the package.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Richmond.com

85 Breezywood Ln, Louisa, VA 23093

**Under Construction** NEW 3 Bed 2 Bath home just 7 miles outside the town of Louisa. Home has a 6'x26' front porch, rear concrete patio, sidewalk, landscaping all on a flat lot. Home features; 9' ceilings, large living room with electric fireplace, farmhouse style kitchen, ship lap in DR, large master with HUG walk in closet, barn doors, custom tile shower with double shower heads! **All photos are of similar model**
LOUISA, VA
Richmond.com

8913 Circlewood Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

This 2800 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath rancher on 5 acres offers a lot of space. Each bedroom opens to a full bath. One of the additional rooms is used as a 4th bedroom. There are new LVT floors in the primary bedroom and wood/laminate floors in the other bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of beautiful oak cabinets and opens to the living room which has a fireplace with gas logs. There is a game room which opens to a balcony which is used for an office. That balcony overlooks a finished room in the basement. There is a concrete driveway and parking lot which has served as a great basketball court. The front and back yards are fenced for pets. Three sides are chain link and one side is board fence. There is a small pond and a detached carport.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4801 Atwood Rd, Henrico, VA 23150

Spacious, well constructed, four level home on 2.4 acres in Henrico County! Enjoyed, loved and well maintained by the same family since it was built, this beauty is ready for its next chapter. A slate foyer welcomes you at the front door where you'll see the spacious living room with its hardwood floors and large bow window. The dining room is open to the kitchen and offers a bay window with backyard views. Kitchen appliances included! One level up is where you'll find the master suite which has its own full bath. Two other bedrooms are up here along with another full bath! Down one level from the entry floor, you'll find an enormous, L-shaped family room with a brick fireplace, a laundry room (washer & dryer stay) and a half bath. Then there's a finished basement! Here you'll find an expansive rec room and two more rooms that could be bedrooms, offices, or storage spaces. You'll love the attached workshop (24x24). Outside, there's a paved driveway, rear deck w/ gazebo, and a shed! Built on 9 lots, you may be able to build another house or two here. Or just enjoy the privacy! This convenient location provides easy access to downtown Richmond, the airport, shopping, dining, & more!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9629 Craigs Mill Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Beautiful transitional home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first level and laminate wood floors throughout the second level. Transom window over the front door. Living room opens to the Dining Room that leads you to the Kitchen with granite countertops, SS Appliances, island with veggie sink and double door pantry. Family room with a ceiling fan and a gas fireplace. Huge Primary Bedroom with two walk-in closets and a ceiling fan. Primary Bath with double vanity, a tub and a separate shower. All Bedrooms have ceiling fans and Bedroom 4 has an access to the walk-up attic. New Roof and Gutter Guard in 2017, New HVAC in 2018, New garage door and opener unit in 2020, New garbage disposal in 2021, New window trims in 2021. Fenced all around in the backyard. Nice sized deck. 2 car garage and concrete driveway.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy