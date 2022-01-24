Nathan Wethington

Gorgeous 1st level living in Cross Point- a beautiful, gated community surrounded by The Crossings Golf Course in Glen Allen. The kitchen boasts a large island & pantry with plenty of storage space. There’s even a counter appliance garage. Skylights in the dining room, family room, & tiled Florida room with French doors make the home very bright. The family room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Ever wanted a fireplace in your primary bedroom, look no further! In addition, this large bedroom has a double door entry, a ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet, and a cozy bay window with a window seat! The en-suite bathroom features a jetted tub and a tiled shower! The laundry room includes a sink, washer, dryer, and freezer. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a tiled full bathroom. Currently, the 3rd bedroom is used as an office, has skylights, ceiling fan, and a stairway that leads to a very large loft that could be an office or rec room. The 3rd full bath, 2 full closets, plus 2 walk-in attic spaces with 350 unfinished sqft are located off the loft. The two-car side load garage with shelves and a work bench, aggregate driveway, & aggregate patio off the Florida room completes the package.
