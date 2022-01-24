ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mike Edwards, CPA, CFE

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Meadows Urquhart Acree & Cook, LLP is excited to announce...

richmond.com

am-online.com

AutoProtect Group appoints Mike Edwards as chief sales and marketing officer

AutoProtect Group has welcomed former Pendragon head of finance & insurance Mike Edwards as its new chief sales and marketing officer. Edwards is set to lead the firm’s corporate sales, strategic account development and marketing functions. He will also head up its partnerships, OEM and integration strategies, as well as DealTrak’s finance lender and broker activities.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Edward Williams

Director and Co-leader, public sector executive recruitment practice at Baker Tilly. Edward Williams, Ph.D., has been named co-leader of Baker Tilly’s public sector executive recruitment practice. Edward has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and organizational development including working state and local government, community and educational institutions. As practice co-leader, Edward leads a team responsible for the recruitment of leaders for local governments, school districts and special districts.
ECONOMY
crbjbizwire.com

Veris is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Rachel Kerr, CPA

Mount Pleasant, SC, January 2022 – Veris, LLC, a full-service CPA firm specializing in proactive services for accounting, audit, tax, and outsourced CFO, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachel Kerr, CPA. Kerr joined Veris in 2017 as a Senior Associate. Her impressive audit and management skills have...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Providence Business News

CBIZ Promotes Tracy Dalpe, CPA to Managing Director

CBIZ, part of the nation’s 10th largest accounting and tax provider, has announced the promotion of Tracy Dalpe, CPA to Managing Director. Tracy has more than 15 years of experience providing tax services to a variety of industries, including alternative asset management, private equity and credit funds, as well as high net worth individuals. Tracy’s experience includes assisting clients with federal, state and foreign tax compliance projects. She has extensive experience working with FATCA and CRS, and assists clients in analyzing their investor base and determining filing requirements. Additionally, Tracy provides tax department outsourcing services and assists clients with implementing standardized tax processes and procedures. She has a B.S. degree from UMass Dartmouth.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Nathan Stonner, CPA

As a principal in Tax, Nathan works with high net-worth individuals, flow-through entities and business owners on tax planning and advisory at the business and individual levels. Throughout his career at Anders, Nathan has gained years of family wealth and estate planning experience and his wealth of knowledge is a great asset to his clients. A member of the Anders Health Care Group, Nathan also works with many physician-owned health care practices.
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

KLR Promotes Judith Ventura Enright, CPA, CGMA to Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Judith Ventura Enright, CPA, CGMA to Partner. Judith has over 20 years of public accounting experience that includes managing all aspects of auditing and accounting, attestation, and other business consulting services for a mix of closely held and privately-owned clients. Judith specializes in real estate and construction companies.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Sara Records, CPA

Sara Records joins Calvetti Ferguson as a Tax Senior Manager. Sara has 9 years of experience in public accounting focused on federal income tax. She specializes in tax planning and small business consulting. She has extensive experience providing these services to those in the real estate, construction, healthcare, and private client industries.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Christina Christy, CPA

Christina Christy joins Calvetti Ferguson as a Tax Manager. Christina has over 12 years of experience in both public accounting and industry. She specializes in tax compliance and federal and multi-state income tax. She has extensive experience providing these services to private clients, small businesses, and those in the real estate industry.
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

KLR Promotes Joseph Quattrocchi, MBA, CPA, CEPA to Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Joseph Quattrocchi, MBA, CPA, CEPA to Partner. Joe has over 10 years of experience primarily working in areas of private equity, mergers and acquisitions, individual and corporate taxation, unions, manufacturing companies, family owned business and local non-profit organizations. Joe specializes in managing portfolio companies and consulting on M&A activity.
BUSINESS

