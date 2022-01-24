Jennifer Meals

A Webster City program that has been around for 50 years is still delivering on its original premise — to provide a hot, nutritious meal for seniors. Meals on Wheels was started in Webster City in 1971 when Rev. Ray Roden, then the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, brought together a group of citizens to talk about establishing the program. Those original volunteers were Jack Bateman, Gary Edwards, Kathleen Swon, Barbara Heweitt, Reba Seering, Dan Broyles, Betty Wachowick, Melba Kennedy, Harriet Isaacson and Lucille Breitenkamp. Part of those early discussions was how to fund the operation. The group decided not seek out government funding for their project, but instead would look to the community for financial help.
