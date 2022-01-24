Jennifer Meals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving...

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO.P), the media and technology company that oversees CTV platforms AppScience® and Sabio, today announced Jennifer Cablaquinto joined its Board of Directors. A 25-year industry veteran, Jennifer is currently the CFO of 2K, and previously served as CFO of the Golden State Warriors. Jennifer will...
Meals on Wheels continues to deliver

A Webster City program that has been around for 50 years is still delivering on its original premise — to provide a hot, nutritious meal for seniors. Meals on Wheels was started in Webster City in 1971 when Rev. Ray Roden, then the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, brought together a group of citizens to talk about establishing the program. Those original volunteers were Jack Bateman, Gary Edwards, Kathleen Swon, Barbara Heweitt, Reba Seering, Dan Broyles, Betty Wachowick, Melba Kennedy, Harriet Isaacson and Lucille Breitenkamp. Part of those early discussions was how to fund the operation. The group decided not seek out government funding for their project, but instead would look to the community for financial help.
Donation to Meals on Wheels

Allison Studer of North Central Turf, right, recently presented a donation of $3,000 to the Webster City Meals on Wheels Program. Accepting the contribution is Julie Tharp, left, the volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels.
3036 Greywalls Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

At Greywalls, it is all in the details. As you drive through the gates of our stoned gatehouse and ride down our quiet private streets; enjoy the emphasize of aesthetics that compliment the natural beauty of the area and The Foundry Golf Course. Greywalls design philosophy emphasizes a timeless community that is compatible with its surroundings and reflective of of the traditional architectural vocabularies of the region. Owners are allowed to design and build a custom home that includes characteristics such as outdoor open-air spaces--pool, pool house , detached garages. Homes are constructed out of stone, brick, and hardy-plank siding with a minimum sq. footage of 3200 of livable space. Greywalls architectural guidelines are provided to aid owners in the development of homes for a high standard of quality and character. Greywalls has only 15 large wooded homesites remaining with 2.00+ acres. Greywalls is located only eight minutes away from Rt. 288 and provides easy access to the areas finest shopping, private schools, and healthcare.
3451 Benchmark Trl, Amelia, VA 23002

New Construction Home In Amelia! 1600 sq. ft. open concept home will be ready for delivery mid-April. This 5 acre lot provides privacy and play area. Enjoy a large covered front porch, BBQ sized rear deck, and a parking area that will be big enough for multiple cars. The split bedroom design with the master on one side and bedroom 2 & 3 on the other provide privacy. Home has a front entrance, side entrance into laundry/mud room, and rear entrance off of deck. Main level will be all luxury vinyl plank flooring. Bathrooms with have nice size vanities. Good closets for storage thru-out. Property will have Ascend siding which has excellent thermal insulation abilities. Quality construction--come see how this new construction home is worth the money! Photos will be updated as construction progresses. Home will have a traditional septic.
Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December

BALTIMORE, MD (January 25, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.0% in December. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland […] The post Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Time to Start Funding Families and Students Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a shock to our lives in 2020 and continues to affect everything we do as a nation, changed the fabric and rituals of daily life across this country. Nowhere is this more true than among K-12 students, millions of whom endured a year or more of closed or sporadically […]
23909 Gaydell Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

EXQUISITE RANCHER GEM!! One-level living comes with all of the bells and whistles. Have peace of mind with loads of updates and easy maintenance finishes: NEWER ROOF (2019), NEW HVAC (2021), BATHROOM REMODEL (2021), NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL (2019), NEW DECK (2019), NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT (2022). Entertain like a pro with cozy living room. Kitchen will please any level chef. Lots of space for additional furniture and large eat-in space. Remodeled FULL BATH is absolutely gorgeous. Primary Bedroom Suite boasts TWO closets and a lovely en-suite half bath. Other 2 bedrooms are plenty big to spoil your guests. HALF ACRE corner lot brings privacy and space. NEWER SHED (2018) is perfect to stow your tools and toys. The deck is ready to go for the grill master.
Kanbe’s Markets selected for $30K in marketing services from surging Crux KC team

Kanbe’s Markets is expected to harvest boosted visibility and functionality thanks to a newly announced donation of $30,000 in pro bono marketing services from one of Kansas City’s fastest-growing agencies. Crux KC selected the nonprofit for its annual “Crux for a Cause” initiative, which is expected to provide an entire year of services from a The post Kanbe’s Markets selected for $30K in marketing services from surging Crux KC team appeared first on Startland News.
Best government agencies to work for

Despite the glaring uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, employees at federal agencies appear to be highly satisfied with their jobs. Stacker delved into exploring federal agencies with high employee satisfaction and what drives the best engagement at these workplaces.
Fort Worth Backs Effort To Invest In Underserved People And Communities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is backing an effort to push millions of dollars in business funding into communities where people might struggle to get financing from traditional sources. The program will introduce entrepreneurs, developers and non-profits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). Instead of being solely profit-driven, CFDI’s are committed to working with underserved people and communities. The expectation is CDFI’s could move as much as $250 million into the city in the next five years, more than seven times what people in the city received between 2005 and 2019. Fort Worth ranks behind Dallas, and behind the state average,...
#7. US International Trade Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.4 (25.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 85.8 - One-year score change: +0.6 - Agency workforce size: small This agency creates studies and reports about international trade and tariffs for the president and congressional committees. It also investigates situations related to international trade relief. It has significantly higher than average scores for effective leadership, training and development, and support for diversity.
#34. Merit Systems Protection Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.3 (4.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 70.7 - One-year score change: +1.6 - Agency workforce size: small This quasi-judicial agency studies merit systems, reviews the actions of the Office of Personnel Management, and protects the rights of employees under federal merit systems. Staff at the Merit Systems Protection Board feel that the team cooperates to meet goals and shares knowledge among its members, according to a 2019 survey. [Pictured: Mark Robbins, vice chairman and acting chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.]
#8. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.1 (24.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 79.6 - One-year score change: +6.5 - Agency workforce size: small This agency provides insurance that protects private-sector pensions. It has more than 900 workers, including accountants, auditors, employee benefits law experts, and actuaries. According to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation’s 2019 survey, 94% of employees feel they do important work. [Pictured: Former Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez attends a Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation meeting.]
