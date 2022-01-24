Jennifer Meals

At Greywalls, it is all in the details. As you drive through the gates of our stoned gatehouse and ride down our quiet private streets; enjoy the emphasize of aesthetics that compliment the natural beauty of the area and The Foundry Golf Course. Greywalls design philosophy emphasizes a timeless community that is compatible with its surroundings and reflective of of the traditional architectural vocabularies of the region. Owners are allowed to design and build a custom home that includes characteristics such as outdoor open-air spaces--pool, pool house , detached garages. Homes are constructed out of stone, brick, and hardy-plank siding with a minimum sq. footage of 3200 of livable space. Greywalls architectural guidelines are provided to aid owners in the development of homes for a high standard of quality and character. Greywalls has only 15 large wooded homesites remaining with 2.00+ acres. Greywalls is located only eight minutes away from Rt. 288 and provides easy access to the areas finest shopping, private schools, and healthcare.

POWHATAN, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO