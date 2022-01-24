ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Law aimed at curbing suprise medical bills

By Guest Columnist
Ironton Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years we have worked to protect Ohioans from out of control surprise medical bills, and thanks to the No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1st, most of those surprise bills will now be banned under federal law. We know that health care is one of...

www.irontontribune.com

