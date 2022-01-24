Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cosby to Senior Vice President of Power Supply effective March 2. Since joining ODEC in 2018, Cosby has served as Director...
Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
Although the Supreme Court has prevented OSHA from implementing or enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private companies, a significant amount of those companies implemented their own mandates.
A U.S. Army soldier died during an on-duty accident on a military base in Alaska on Monday, the U.S. Army first revealed late Wednesday. Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, who was assigned to the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, died in an unspecified on-duty accident on base, the U.S. Army confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday.
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — The first cases of a new Omicron subvariant are beginning to be seen in the Tri-State Area.
They arrived as an Appeals Court prepares to rule on the New York state mask mandate, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported Thursday.
The crucial hearing will be held Friday, as the court will hear more arguments to decide whether to eliminate the state-wide requirement to cover up.
“There are good points and bad points, but I think it’s good in general for everyone should wear masks,” said Nicholas Ng of Massapequa.
A lower court struck down the mandate, but it was temporarily reinstated until...
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A judge has dismissed Ocean City from a federal lawsuit over a beach umbrella getting caught in the wind and impaling a woman. The lawsuit filed in June 2021 claimed that negligence on the part of the town and the rental company that owned the umbrella led to Jill Mendygral’s injuries, The Daily Times reported.
At Greywalls, it is all in the details. As you drive through the gates of our stoned gatehouse and ride down our quiet private streets; enjoy the emphasize of aesthetics that compliment the natural beauty of the area and The Foundry Golf Course. Greywalls design philosophy emphasizes a timeless community that is compatible with its surroundings and reflective of of the traditional architectural vocabularies of the region. Owners are allowed to design and build a custom home that includes characteristics such as outdoor open-air spaces--pool, pool house , detached garages. Homes are constructed out of stone, brick, and hardy-plank siding with a minimum sq. footage of 3200 of livable space. Greywalls architectural guidelines are provided to aid owners in the development of homes for a high standard of quality and character. Greywalls has only 15 large wooded homesites remaining with 2.00+ acres. Greywalls is located only eight minutes away from Rt. 288 and provides easy access to the areas finest shopping, private schools, and healthcare.
The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
America was born out of conflict, and much of the history of the United States has been punctuated by war. The United States has fought wars for independence, the preservation of its union, maritime trade rights, territorial expansion, and in opposition to tyranny, communism, and fascism. (These were the biggest battles of World War II.) […]
Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. Undo. Forge Of Empires /. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage...
A Republican state senator says the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin notified him that the new governor will sign a bill to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy should the legislation reach his desk. “I can confirm that it was relayed to me by the governor’s office...
Two more potential candidates have decided to forgo a race for Congress in the new 7th District, further clearing the Democratic field for Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Babur Lateef, chairman of the Prince William County School Board, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, announced on Thursday that they will not run in the new district, which includes Fredericksburg, part of Prince William and all or part of nine other counties. No other Democrats have declared their candidacy for the seat.
If you’re looking for your dream farm, this is it! The picturesque 69.89 acres are located in a prime location in Brunswick County. Want to be close to I-85 and Route 1? No problem! This farm is conveniently located between them! There are approx. 40 acres of open, tillable land that is currently being farmed & 30 acres of timber. The cropland has been meticulously taken care of for many years by a local farmer. The 30 acres of pine timber is 20+ years old. You could either cut it now or leave it as habitat for the abundant wildlife on the property. There are two and a half ponds on the property totaling over 4 acres of water & the fishing is amazing! There is a large 42’x50’ metal quonset style building on the property as well as two silos & an outbuilding with lean-to’s on each side. There is electricity on site which will be a huge money saver if you choose to build your dream home. You could also easily subdivide the property along Township Rd & sell a beautiful building lot! Located just 1 hour S of Richmond & 25 minutes N of South Hill, this property is an easy commute from either direction. Farms like this are rarely offered!
The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
Comments / 0