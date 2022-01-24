ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China shares rise on further policy easing; Hong Kong weighed down by tech stocks

 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China equities rose on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term rates to bolster economic growth, while tech heavyweights weighed on Hong Kong stocks.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.4% to 4,797.53 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.2% to 3,529.63.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 0.9% to 24,735.70. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 1.1% to 8,688.62.

** China's central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) into the banking system, to "maintain stable liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year."

** Traders said the rate cut was expected as it came after a slew of key short- and medium-term rate reductions last week.

** New energy stocks (.CSI399808) surged 3.1%, with the photovoltaic industry (.CSI931151) and new energy vehicles (.CSI399976) up 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

** Real estate developers (.CSI000952) gained 1.5%. China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said. read more

** The machinery sub-index (.CSI000812) rose 2.1%, while non-ferrous metal (.CSI000811) added 1.8%.

** In Hong Kong, Alibaba Group (9988.HK) slumped nearly 5% after a report saying its financial affiliate Ant Group was connected to a corruption scandal. read more

** Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH) dropped 2.5%, tracking Wall Street losses with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive COVID-era liquidity. read more

** Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped 7.3%, after the embattled developer said it would appoint an official from a unit of state asset manager China Cinda Asset Management (1359.HK) to its board. read more

** The provincial government of Guangdong was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March, REDD reported on Friday. read more

** Shimao Group (0813.HK) and Agile Group (3383.HK) went up 3.1% and 6.7%, respectively, following announcements of selling units or equity interest to raise money. read more

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

