Veganism and vegetarianism are personal dietary choices that have been gaining in popularity over the past few years. Choosing to forego meat and/or other animal products is something that can positively affect many people’s lives. However, this is a deeply personal decision that has to be made on a person to person basis, based on their specific needs, schedule, level of financial freedom and dietary restrictions. Because of these factors and the fact that no two people have exactly the same requirements we simply cannot assign a moral value to whether or not someone is vegetarian or vegan.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO