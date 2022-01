Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO