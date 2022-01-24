Point/Counterpoint: Movie theaters vs streaming platforms

Boiling Point feels like a film made by working class people. It’s a testament to its dripping authenticity that can be seen everywhere – anyone who has worked in the service industry will find themselves represented to some degree or another in Philip Barantini’s story that focuses on the shift from hell for a head chef who balances multiple personal and professional crises at a popular restaurant in London. It’s got everything you’d expect: he’s forced to go to work over seeing his own son, staff that turn up late, new staff that can’t follow his instructions, celebrity chefs that he used to work with attending his restaurant unannounced and instagrammers who demand that they serve steak and chips when the menu does not have steak and chips. It sounds familiar – the constant stressful environment of the chaotic kitchen shifts, the rivalries between the front-of-house and back-of-house workers, threatening to spiral into out-of-control oblivion on one of the busiest nights of the calendar year. If you haven’t worked in a restaurant before or have any service experience – do watch Boiling Point to get a taste of what it’s like behind the scenes.

