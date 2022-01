After the first of the Covid lockdowns ended, so did my long-term relationship, and I became one of the many young people who moved back in with their parents. Not to be dramatic, but I think the past 18 months have been some of the loneliest of my entire life.Going through a break-up is hard, going through a pandemic is harder and going through both of them at the same time is its own special type of pain, even if the break-up was one of those tidy, amicable affairs.I returned to the tiny, rural village I grew up in and...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO