Sometimes I get a babysitter for my children even when I'm staying in

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Our daughter (26) and her boyfriend (26) have decided to move in together, but some thorny issues regarding money have come up, and guidance (for all of us) would be helpful. Firstly, neither have lived outside their parents’ homes before, and have limited financial knowledge in terms of the realistic costs of running a household. Secondly, she is in a fairly low-paying job at present, while he earns about three times her salary in a trade position. He won’t talk about money, and she is reluctant to tackle him on it, so for her sake we did a rough calculation of monthly costs—rent, utilities, phone plans, food, insurance (both cars), gas, etc., to illustrate how much it would take for them to live together. Split down the middle, she would not be able to maintain the arrangement for long.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 HOURS AGO