Sometimes I get a babysitter for my children even when I'm staying in

By Anonymous author
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hate the feeling of owing people for dinner. By this I mean that if someone is kind enough to invite us over for the evening and shower us with delicious food, wine and company I like to ask them back, hopefully before the year is out. Most of my friends...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'How soon should I wait to try and fix a massive family bust-up?'

I won’t bore you with the details, but we had a huge family argument at Christmas. There had been so much anxiety leading up to the day and we should have just been grateful that we were able to come together in safety, but let’s just say that’s not how my lot tends to handle things. It all ended with car doors slamming and presents not collected and a big split down the middle of the family through two generations. Most of us have not spoken since. It’s not as if there were any big revelations, just the usual political fault lines that none of us (I include myself) were able to leave at home for one day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mom shares viral hack to get children to eat vegetables: ‘I don’t even like peppers and now I want one’

One of the hardest parts about being a parent is making sure your child has a healthy intake of fruits and vegetables, as many children would rather eat bags of candy and sweets rather than chow down on a salad. However, according to one mother, who has since gone viral on TikTok after sharing her fool-proof way of encouraging her children to eat vegetables, it doesn’t always have to be a battle.TikTok user Adamyfam posted the hack to their account on 8 January with the caption: “How we get our kids to eat their vegetables… right after they finished saying...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WISH-TV

Why do I get goosebumps when I’m not cold?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’ve had them all before: goosebumps. They typically develop when we’re cold. But there are also several other reasons why those little hairs may stand up on your forearm. In this segment of Life. Style. Live! Health Spotlight, I explain why strong emotions such as joy, fear and sadness can also evoke the physiological response.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KevinMD.com

I go on because I must: for my patients and for my children

I stare at the sharply rising line in front of me, its stark outline harshly highlighting the data–data that shows that we are in the midst of yet another surge. That graph haunts me, intruding upon my thoughts, hovering at the edges of my life. I hold my breath, not knowing when this sly encroacher will become an intruder that will disrupt the normalcy of these last few months, a normalcy I had lovingly cultivated. As friends and family got their shots, as my seven-year-old lined up to receive his vaccine, I dared to have some hope.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Really Concerned About My Daughter’s Strange Financial Arrangement With Her Boyfriend

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Our daughter (26) and her boyfriend (26) have decided to move in together, but some thorny issues regarding money have come up, and guidance (for all of us) would be helpful. Firstly, neither have lived outside their parents’ homes before, and have limited financial knowledge in terms of the realistic costs of running a household. Secondly, she is in a fairly low-paying job at present, while he earns about three times her salary in a trade position. He won’t talk about money, and she is reluctant to tackle him on it, so for her sake we did a rough calculation of monthly costs—rent, utilities, phone plans, food, insurance (both cars), gas, etc., to illustrate how much it would take for them to live together. Split down the middle, she would not be able to maintain the arrangement for long.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: When I consider how my light is spent, I’m grateful

My age-related macular degeneration was first diagnosed several years ago. It’s gradual, but it’s the leading cause of vision loss for old folks. When I learned I had it, my mind leapt to John Milton’s insightful sonnet that begins: “When I consider how my light is spent, / ere half my days, in this dark world and wide … ”
RELIGION
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Alicia Witt speaks after parents found dead in dilapidated home: ‘They weren’t penniless, they were stubborn’

Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt has opened up about the mysterious death of her parents, more than one month after they were found dead inside their dilapidated home with no heat in Massachusetts.The actor and singer revealed that her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, refused her help and she was not allowed inside her their home “for well over a decade”.“My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could - in all...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WISH-TV

I’m in a hurry. What will get me to my destination faster? Long strides or shorter ones?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether you’re late for an interview or have to get to the grocery store just before those sliding doors shut, there’s probably another step you have to take as you exit your car to get there in time. Walk! In this segment of Life. Style. Live! Health Spotlight, I talk about how to get somewhere–regardless of your destination–fastest by foot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Voices: Why I’m going back to therapy, even though I’m in a good place with my mental health

“Go to therapy” has become a common retort in social media debates, and although it’s meant as a throwaway line, it could actually be good advice. We often think of counselling as being something we seek once we’re at breaking point, but there’s a case to be made for going to therapy when you’re doing pretty well.I’ve struggled with my mental health for years, receiving counselling on and off since my teens as well as starting antidepressants four years ago. But since the start of the pandemic, I’ve not had any counselling. I completed my undergraduate degree, moved cities twice, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Woman’s Date Sends Her List Of All Things She Did Wrong

In the world of dating, things don’t always work out, but the best part about a bad first date is that you never have to see or deal with that person again. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work. But when one woman’s date texted that he didn’t want to go out again, he didn’t leave it at that. He actually sent her a list of all the things he thinks she did wrong on their date.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

