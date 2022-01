I won’t bore you with the details, but we had a huge family argument at Christmas. There had been so much anxiety leading up to the day and we should have just been grateful that we were able to come together in safety, but let’s just say that’s not how my lot tends to handle things. It all ended with car doors slamming and presents not collected and a big split down the middle of the family through two generations. Most of us have not spoken since. It’s not as if there were any big revelations, just the usual political fault lines that none of us (I include myself) were able to leave at home for one day.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO