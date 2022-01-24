ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The midlife health habits that can change your life

By Sam Rice
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a triumph of hope over experience that every January we clear out the fridge, buy new running shoes and promise ourselves that this will be the year we finally take back control of our expanding waistlines. But the resolve only ever seems to last as long as those last few...

World Economic Forum

This sleep habit could improve your mental health

Several studies have linked the amount and quality of sleep a person gets to their mental health. But going to bed and waking up at irregular times can also bring on bad moods and depression. Sleep deprivation has also been linked to reduced immunity to viruses like the common cold.
MENTAL HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Terrified of Needles? That Can Affect Your Health

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling of the Harvard Health Blog describes how being terrified of needles – trypanophobia – can affect a person’s health and what they can do to overcome that fear. No one likes getting stuck by a needle. Whether for a blood test, vaccination, or...
HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

BETTER HABITS, BETTER LIFE

The pandemic was such a giant disruption that there were a lot of habits that it broke — for good and for bad. If you were used to bingeing on junk food at the vending machine every day at 3 p.m. in your workplace, you broke that habit without even trying, because you're nowhere near that vending machine.
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

JENNIFER BONN: Five Ways to Change Your Life

Complaining about everything will drain the energy and joy out of you and everyone around you. Start to see the positive in situations and see how your mood will shift. Send out positive vibes and they will come back to you. Work on positive, mental strength. Construct positive thoughts about what will happen in your life. Things might not always go smoothly, but you can choose the attitude you use to deal with it. I always tell my children that a good or bad day is their choice. When I first started telling my family that positive thoughts have power, they thought I was crazy. We would pull into a crowded restaurant parking lot, and they would say, “Oh man, it’s going to be a long wait.” I would say, “Oh, no, we are going to get right in.” The first few times they laughed at me until it worked every time, now, they try to beat me to the positive thought.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

After a health scare, here’s how I’m changing up my remote work habits

As someone who has been self-employed since before the Great Recession, I know that economic disruptions can spell trouble for independent contractors. So, when the pandemic started, I took on extra projects to hedge against what might be ahead. After more than a year and a half of spending far too much time at my desk, I chalked up the shortness of breath I was feeling on a weekend trip to being out of shape.
HEALTH
healthista.com

8 healthy habits to help transform your mood (and your life!)

The right healthy habits can transform your mood (and your life!). Life Coach and Co-Founder of The Coaching Masters, Lewis Raymond-Taylor, reveals 8 habits to practice daily. Everyone’s version of happiness is a little different, and so is their path to achieving it. Put simply, happiness is all about...
LIFESTYLE
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Olympian

Examining the ‘perception gap’ and how it can affect your safe driving habits

Last week I mentioned something called a frequency illusion, and I accused it of contributing to negative driving behaviors. I feel I should explain. For those that missed it, a frequency illusion happens when something you just discovered starts showing up everywhere. Frequency illusion is often benign, like when you buy a car and then start noticing every other driver with the same car, or when you discover a band and then start hearing their music everywhere. However, it can also shape our perceptions in ways that increase the risks we take.
TRAFFIC
aboutboulder.com

How to Change Direction and Supercharge Your Life

If you feel like you have little direction in life and everything feels a bit boring, it’s time to make changes. You’ve no doubt thought about making these changes, but thinking is not doing. So, what’s next? It’s time you plucked up the courage to get out there and start making the most of what you have. Need a little inspiration? Here are some ways to change direction and supercharge your life.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Record-Journal

Changing your words can change your child’s behavior

When you go to school for early childhood education or child psychology, one of the biggest things they teach you is how you phrase things can make a huge difference in the behavior outcome you get from a child. Now, let me put out a disclaimer that children are humans...
KIDS
Cadrene Heslop

Optimism Can Prolong Your Life Span

According to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, there is a link between optimism and longer life spans. The research found that optimistic people have a greater chance of living past 85. Researchers controlled chronic physical conditions like hypertension. And health behaviors like alcohol and smoking.
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hunker.com

These 3 Scrambled Egg Recipes Will Change Your Life

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. If there's one breakfast recipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

