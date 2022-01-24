ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Carolyn Hax: Friend is back on with abusive off-and-on boyfriend, acting as if that’s okay

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My very good friend is dating a man who is … horrible. She has described him as emotionally abusive, manipulative, a liar, and untrustworthy. When she finally broke up with him, I rejoiced!. When she got back with him two weeks...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law is coming between my mother and me'

My mother-in-law moved in with us after her husband died and while it had always been on the cards and there’s plenty of room for her to live semi-independently, it’s started to get me down. I thought we had a good relationship but she’s becoming more controlling, opening household bills addressed to my husband or me and so on. She has also become quite nosy, asking where I have been if I go out and sulking if I am back later than I said I would be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Husband labelled ‘immature, insensitive idiot’ after ‘joking’ about wife’s ‘traumatic’ birthing experience

People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

I’ve stopped seeing a married man. Was I unfair to end it?

The question I’m 47 years old. Five years ago, I got involved with a married man with two kids. The relationship was intense, hyper-sexual and obsessive. I felt uneasy and tried to end it many times, but was always easily persuaded otherwise by him. He started living separately from his wife two years back and there was terrible heartache with the children going back and forth. I was getting unhappier, more neurotic, and not in control of my see-saw emotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
Slate

Help! I’m So Furious at My In-Laws for Commenting on My and My Baby’s Bodies.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Fed up with body comments: Second-time, sleep-deprived new mom here. About a month ago, I burned part of my body on a too-hot water bottle in bed that caused a painful 2-inch blister and now scab. Recently, embarrassingly, I picked at the scab (bad habit dating back to childhood) and needed to re-bandage it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Mother-in-law is all social media, no action on seeing grandchild

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m struggling to find some grace, or maybe a mantra, about my mother-in-law’s behavior. She has been up to visit us TWICE since the baby was born almost two years ago — once as a newborn, once when she was 9 months old. She lives about 2½ hours away by car. We visited over Christmas. She won’t Zoom or FaceTime or learn video chatting.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Emotional Labor
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Wife becomes at-home mom, husband quits all ‘house and kid stuff’

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I became a stay-at-home mother a year ago. My husband and I have three elementary-age kids. I knew I would be responsible for more housework, but my husband has recused himself from housework to the point that the trash can be overflowing and two kids asking me for homework help while I make dinner and my husband is … watching silly YouTube videos. He’ll reluctantly do something specific if I ask him, but that’s it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Burned-out lawyer resigns, but second-guessers won’t quit

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I recently resigned from my position as a partner at a law firm. I killed myself to make partner, but once I made it I began to realize it just wasn’t worth it. I’m so burned out that I’m not even looking for another position. I want to take the next six months or so to recover.
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
The Tab

It’s okay if you aren’t best friends with your housemates

As if your first year at university wasn’t scary enough, the ‘uni gods’ throw you into a tiny flat with a bunch of total strangers. I was not particularly lucky when it came to my flatmates in my first year, whilst they were ‘decent’ human beings, they were probably some of the most gross and lazy people that I have ever had the displeasure of being around.
SOCIETY
Slate

My Manipulative Mother Is Now a Manipulative Grandmother

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother is a difficult person. Someone who only met her briefly might be struck by how bubbly and sweet she is, but I overdosed on that long ago and have seen the manipulative person behind the mask. My wife and I recently had our second child, a daughter whom we’ve given a very feminine name, but we mostly call her by a short, ambisexual nickname (along the lines of Sam for Samantha or Max for Maxine). My mother, however, keeps referring to her by a different and more feminine nickname, one we dislike. I realize that children will accrue different names over time and that it’s not that unusual for a grandparent to have a different pet name for a grandchild than the name the parents use, and I also know that this is not a very high-stakes matter. But I do think it’s a low-key example of her being controlling, and in this case doubles as policing gender norms. I might feel differently about the use of this name if it were coming from a different person (or even just a different grandparent). How justified would I be in insisting she use the same nickname we do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Husband feels distant from adult sons and looks to his spouse for answers

Hi, Carolyn: My husband and I have two grown sons who both live far away. I call and text them more often than my husband does, and persist in trying to reach them when I want to talk. Often, when I tell my husband I have talked to one of them, he responds, “Did they call you?” or, “Why didn’t they call me?” or, “Why didn’t they tell me that?” or other ways of telling me his feelings are hurt because he feels they have a closer relationship with me than him. I don’t know what to do with this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: In-laws reject their grandchild’s combined last name

Dear Carolyn: Our young child has both my husband’s and my last names, no hyphen and no middle name. My husband’s parents have voiced disapproval, do not recognize our family’s choice and only address our child by my spouse’s last name when sending him cards, gifts, etc. My husband’s sister has been married multiple times and has multiple children — each given their father’s last name — and no one in her family has the same last name. Their respective dads are not involved in their lives. How my husband’s sister’s family chooses names is of course their business, but I find it interesting that my in-laws are okay with the variety of names in their daughter’s family, but our inclusion of my last name is offensive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Really Concerned About My Daughter’s Strange Financial Arrangement With Her Boyfriend

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Our daughter (26) and her boyfriend (26) have decided to move in together, but some thorny issues regarding money have come up, and guidance (for all of us) would be helpful. Firstly, neither have lived outside their parents’ homes before, and have limited financial knowledge in terms of the realistic costs of running a household. Secondly, she is in a fairly low-paying job at present, while he earns about three times her salary in a trade position. He won’t talk about money, and she is reluctant to tackle him on it, so for her sake we did a rough calculation of monthly costs—rent, utilities, phone plans, food, insurance (both cars), gas, etc., to illustrate how much it would take for them to live together. Split down the middle, she would not be able to maintain the arrangement for long.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy