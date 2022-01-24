ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facetasm Ties Up With Incotex for Multiseason Capsule

By Martino Carrera
Incotex, part of the Slowear stable of brands, is tying up with cult streetwear label Facetasm for a capsule collection reissuing the Italian premium pant maker’s very first collection, “Red,” which made its debut in 2007.

Marking the first time the company has ventured into ready-to-wear categories other than pants, the capsule includes T-shirts, tops and oversized jackets. It was orchestrated by premium London-based showroom Tomorrow Ltd. and is covering the fall 2022 and spring 2023 seasons. The first drop is slated for September.

Marking a departure from Incotex’s signature laden aesthetics, the collection is injected with the Japanese street brand’s cool twist, via checkered and chevron patterns and pastel hues, including turquoise and workwear-inflected silhouettes.

“The collaboration was designed with the idea that we could create harmony between two brands that have completely different ways of expression, but bring them together. This way we would create clothes beyond our imagination,” said Hiromichi Ochiai, the creative behind the hip streetwear brand.

