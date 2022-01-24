GDOT & Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® Expand Partnership to Boost Litter Prevention Efforts Statewide
Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the next phase of its ongoing partnership with Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation® (AHMC), unveiling newly-designed road signs urging citizens across the state to “Keep It Clean Georgia.” Under this partnership, the existing Clean Georgia highway sponsorship program will be rebranded as...valdostaceo.com
