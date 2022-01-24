ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deloitte 2022 Predictions: Chip Shortage Continues; AI Regulation Increases; Industry Pushes for Sustainable Smartphones; More Entertainment Choices Equals More Churn

Deloitte today released its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) 2022 Predictions report, which highlights how worldwide trends in TMT may affect businesses and consumers worldwide. The report underscores how many of these trends are being driven by the global pandemic's economic and societal shifts, resulting in an increasingly connected and multi-device...

valdostaceo.com

Cisco Study Finds Privacy is Now Mission Critical for Organizations Worldwide

Cisco's 2022 Data Privacy Benchmark Study surveyed more than 4,900 professionals across 27 geographies. It finds that 90 percent of respondents consider privacy a business imperative. Organizations continue to invest in privacy and estimate return on investment at nearly 1.8 times spending on average. Privacy legislation worldwide has been well...
TECHNOLOGY
valdostaceo.com

New Research Shows Companies in Strong Recovery Phase

After two years of dampened outlook and growth, more companies are optimistic about the future, according to the Treasury Perspectives Survey sponsored by Strategic Treasurer and TD Bank. The study probed both banks and corporate treasury and finance departments about their practices, expectations, outlooks, and perspectives across multiple dimensions of...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
PC Perspective

Fishing For Chips During Sustained Semiconductor Shortages

Add An Earthquake To The List Of Reasons You Can’t Get Electronics. A Toshiba fab in Japan is now shut down thanks to a 6.6 earthquake which hit them over the weekend, damaging buildings and injuring employees. The Oita semiconductor plant specialized in LSI chips used in automotive and industrial applications and will be shut down for some time, in part due to the necessity of waiting out the aftershocks which are likely to follow in the coming days. Once the danger has passed it will take time to make repairs to the fabrication lines and to start them up once they are functional again.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
The Press

Linux Foundation Certified 50% More IT Professionals in 2021, Helping to Address Industry-Wide Talent Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced a record year in 2021 in helping address the open source talent shortage with more individuals being trained and certified by the organization than ever. This included a 50% increase in individuals passing certification exams across all technology focus areas. Linux Foundation Training & Certification is the world's largest non-profit supporting open source education and specifically for Kubernetes and Linux certifications for individuals and businesses.
EDUCATION
TechRepublic

Deloitte report finds employees more productive during pandemic

After close analysis, the company determined that three key factors were the main reasons for the rising productivity levels during 2020. Deloitte has released a report detailing the firm's findings on work productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating there was actually a "spike in productivity" during the lockdown period that occurred in 2020. Whereas employers pre-pandemic found it tough to quantify a worker's output, the pandemic has ushered in a new era of setting measurable tasks for employees to complete that allows companies to measure the success of their workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Tech Expert Discusses the Current Microchip Shortage

This country’s semiconductor chip shortage is likely to continue well into 2022, and a Georgia Tech expert predicts that the U.S. will need to make major changes to the manufacturing and supply chain of these all-important chips in the coming year to stave off further effects. That includes making...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

87% of Workers have Heightened Concerns about Working in an Office with the Rise of New COVID-19 Variants, Honeywell Survey Finds

Honeywell today released initial findings from its second annual study on workers' perceptions and feelings on the health and safety of their workplace. Conducted by Wakefield Research, the study surveyed 3,000 office workers who typically work in buildings with 500 or more employees across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, the Middle East and ASEAN.
LABOR ISSUES
Radio Business Report

Deloitte Points To Five Trends Driving Industry Growth

In the coming year, media and entertainment will continue to evolve quickly, not only reckoning with ongoing trends and disruptions within the industry, but also in its continued response to pandemic-led behavioral changes. That’s according to Deloitte, which has released a 2022 M&E outlook that explores “five attention-grabbing trends.”...
MARKETS
Electronic Engineering Times

Analysts Predict a $600B Chip Industry

The semiconductor industry continues to soar, reflecting a consensus that chip technology is foundational. This just in: Semiconductors have been elevated to the status of food, power, and transportation, according to a growing number of chip industry forecasts that at last deem chips to be a “essential” industry.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Deloitte: Some, but not all, chip shortages will ease in the second half of 2022

The shortage has helped cement semiconductors as an essential industry on par with food and energy production, Deloitte said, but it isn't structured to support that criticality. Deloitte's semiconductor industry outlook report for 2022 leads with a big claim: The semiconductor industry is just as essential to our modern world...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Yacht charter industry to focus more on sustainability and eco-friendly products

This is the age of innovations in the yacht charter industry. The companies have been adopting new technologies, using new designs in order to attract new clients. However, the industry is not exactly environmentally friendly and even receives criticism from the press due to the endless use of single- use plastic.
INDUSTRY
dataversity.net

2022 Predictions: Databases, AI, Chaos Engineering, and More

As we get started with 2022, organizations continue to leverage new strategies and technologies to maximize the value they get from data. These emerging trends will play a major role in shaping how enterprises use and harness data this year and beyond. Read on for our predictions regarding databases, AI, chaos engineering, and more.
SOFTWARE

