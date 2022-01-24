ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiara Ferragni Eyes Selling Stake in Her Company to Fuel Further Growth

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni has been steadily expanding her namesake brand over the past two years but she knows more financial muscle will enable her business to get to the next level. To that end, Ferragni has given a mandate to BNP Paribas to help her find an investor.

“I want to stay on as central to the brand, to be fully engaged and have my say on strategies, but my goal is to continue to grow the brand internationally and I believe this is the right moment to seek a partner,” Ferragni told WWD. “To grow, we need injections of capital and investments that will allow us to make a quantum leap.”

Asked about the stake she is potentially willing to sell, she said, “It depends on the investor; we are only just teasing the sale now.”

Ferragni is looking for an investor in her Fenice Srl company, which closed 2021 with sales of 4.6 million euros, threefold growth compared with 2020. Net profit totaled 800,000 euros, climbing 23 percent compared with the previous year. Ferragni is the founder and chief executive officer of Fenice.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to 1.2 million euros, or a 26 percent margin on sales, up 240 percent compared with 2020.

Ferragni expects a solid 2022 for Fenice, forecasting a net profit of 1.7 million euros, up 113 percent compared with 2021, on sales of 12.5 million euros, which would be 172 percent growth compared to last year. EBITDA is expected to double to 2.4 million euros.

“We’ve just closed a very intense and profitable period of growth since 2019, investing in building a lifestyle concept for the Chiara Ferragni brand,” said the entrepreneur, who has been expanding her product offer through a number of new licenses, seeing the results of the strategy beginning last fall.

Aggregate turnover totaled 26 million euros last year and it is forecast to grow 130 percent to 61 million euros in 2022.

The licenses include ready-to-wear and accessories with Swinger, whose first collection under the agreement bowed for fall 2021; footwear with Mofra; a children’s line with Monnalisa; innerwear and beachwear with Velmar; jewelry with Morellato; stationery with Pigna, and children’s products, from strollers to furniture and textiles, with Nanan. Her eyewear collection produced and distributed by Safilo is bowing for spring.

Her own first makeup line was launched last November, and performed “beyond expectations,” she said. She insisted she did not want to sign a license for the category, rather choosing to work with Intercos. The makeup collection is exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy , Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.

“I have always believed in the project and choosing this path with the right partners,” she offered, saying she felt confident enough after her beauty capsule collections with Lancôme. “I realized the public was interested in my name [associated with makeup].”

Her makeup line sold out in one month, she said, even before the Christmas season. Three additional drops are expected in April, September and December.

Featuring signature sparkling pink packaging and her signature blue eye logo that brands all items under the Chiara Ferragni umbrella, the offering included three shades of lipsticks, a mascara, an eyeshadow palette, a highlighting blush and a brow gel.

A licensed fragrance is in the pipeline, most likely to be launched next year, but details are still under wraps.

Asked if skin care could also be an extension, Ferragni said she is “interested” in this category, but “at the right moment. I am super careful because you must be very knowledgeable about it.”

Ferragni’s Instagram handle has 26 million followers and she continues to build her social media fandom, while she also piles up modeling contracts and ambassadorships with brands ranging from Hublot to hairstyling products company GHD. At the same time, she is president and chief executive officer of TBS Crew , the company she founded in 2009 and that manages her The Blonde Salad blog and activities.

That company closed 2021 with a profit of 1.4 million euros, up 8 percent compared with 2020 and sales of 6.8 million euros, climbing 42 percent on the previous year. EBITDA amounted to 2.7 million euros, a 40 percent margin on sales, and a 35 percent gain compared with 2020.

For 2022, Ferragni expects a net profit of 3.3 million euros, up 136 percent compared with last year and sales of 13 million euros, almost doubling revenues last year. EBITDA is expected to reach 6.2 million euros, up 130 percent.

The total sales volumes that revolve around Ferragni’s business amounted to 46.3 million euros last year.

While Ferragni has attended fashion shows for years, she believes in communicating her own brand through collaborations and capsule collections, rather than presenting it during a scheduled fashion week.

“I like to do things at my own pace, applying a consumer-centric strategy so that the brand is in tune with the customers’ needs. We communicate our products when they are accessible to the public, and this is what I like as a consumer, too — not having to wait months,” said Ferragni, who is planning an event in May. “Drops are a more modern way to do business.”

A Christmas party capsule, for example, was highly successful, she said and reached a diversified customer target — “not only young girls,” she underscored. She ticked off her “winning” collaboration with Nespresso in 2021 — which  led to her promotional tours last summer and the opening of a temporary bar in Milan.

”I choose unexpected brands that I love for a surprise effect, and not necessarily in the fashion arena,” she explained. For example, previous collaborations were launched with Evian, Ladurée, Converse and Tod’s, among others.

Ferragni’s appointment to the Tod’s board made headlines last spring and drove up the price of the Italian luxury company’s shares. Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle at that time explained that Ferragni would help “to build solidarity and support projects for those in need, raising awareness and involving the new generations more and more in these kind of operations.”

Asked to comment on the experience, Ferragni she said has “created strong and personal relations” with Della Valle and other top industry figures such as Maria Grazie Chiuri and Donatella Versace . “These are authentic relationships, not forced. They are true geniuses and when I have doubts, I turn to them for advice, there’s a true generational exchange based on respect.”

Ferragni has been increasingly building a structured organization and Fenice now counts 20 employees, expected to reach 30 by the end of 2022. In the second half of the year, she plans to move her employees — 80 percent of them are women — under the same roof in new Milan headquarters, spanning over 9,720 square feet, in central Via Turati.

Italy accounts for 50 percent of sales, and, while continuing to build this market, she is increasingly eyeing international growth. Europe represents 40 percent of revenues, while 10 percent comes from the Rest of the World, from America and the United Arab Emirates to Asia Pacific.

In addition to her stores in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the brand is available at department stores ranging from  Rinascente and Coin Excelsior to Galeries Lafayette and Harrods.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

Fabindia Sets IPO to Help Boost Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. NEW DELHI — Setting a route that only a limited number of Indian fashion and lifestyle retailers have taken, Fabindia has filed its papers for an initial public offering. The retailer has more than 300 stores in India and more than a dozen internationally. Fabindia plans to use the funds raised to boost its supply chain.More from WWDAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreDunhill Men's Fall 2022Roberto Cavalli Men's Fall 2022 In its filing, Fabindia also emphasized its work in “enabling and uplifting” those associated with company and making a “long...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Instagram star Chiara Ferragni seeks investor to expand abroad

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian Instagram star Chiara Ferragni has mandated BNP Paribas to find a new investor to help grow her fashion brand internationally, one of her financial backers said on Monday. Lorenzo Castelli of venture capital Alchimia Investments, which has a 40% stake in Ferragni's company Fenice,...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

TikTok may be eyeing further expansion in Dublin

The social media sensation is said to be in talks for office space that would give it capacity for another 2,500 workers. TikTok has been rapidly growing its Irish operations in recent years – and it looks like further expansion is on the cards. Last year, the social media...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

B&M’s billionaire brothers sell £230m stake

The billionaire brothers who built up discount retailer B&M into a nationwide chain have sold more than a quarter of their shares in the company.An investment company linked to Simon and Bobby Arora said that it had made £234 million selling about 4% of B&M’s shares on Friday.It reduces the holding of SSA Investments in the company to 7%, at a time when shares are at their highest point since the company listed eight years ago.The Arora brothers bought what was then a struggling local supermarket chain in 2004 and transformed it.It had been founded in 1978, but never expanded...
BUSINESS
WWD

ABG Signs Deal to Bring Reebok to Middle East, North Africa

Click here to read the full article. Even though the ink is not dry on the final sale documents, Authentic Brand Group continues to line up partners for its soon-to-be-acquired Reebok brand. ABG has agreed a definitive agreement to acquire Reebok from Adidas for 2.1 billion euros and the deal is expected to be closed by the end of next month. On Thursday, ABG inked a deal with Al Boom Marine to become the operating partner for Reebok in the GCC, the Middle East including Iraq and Lebanon, and North Africa including Algeria, Egypt and Morocco. GCC, which stands for Gulf...
BUSINESS
WWD

Bernard Arnault in Wait-and-See Mode on Metaverse

PARIS — Bernard Arnault is in no hurry to charge into the metaverse — his brands are doing just fine in the real world. Speaking after his luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported record full-year revenues and profits on Thursday evening, Arnault said while he was curious to explore the opportunities of the hotly hyped digital environment, he was also wary of a repeat of the dot-com bubble (LVMH was, after all, a major investor in the ill-fated Boo.com in the late ’90s).
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Supply Chain Issues Will Weigh on Earnings for VF. Corp, Skechers, Deckers and Under Armour

A slew of retailers and brands are gearing up to report earnings in the coming weeks. Some brands like Crocs, Caleres, Genesco, Boot Barn, and Lululemon already announced preliminary Q4 results ahead of their virtual presentations at the 24th annual ICR conference, which took place earlier this month. In some cases, these brands posted better than expected results, despite supply chain slowdowns and impacts from the Omicron variant. In the next few weeks, VF Corp., Skechers, Deckers, and Under Armour will report earnings for the most recent quarter. As in quarters’ past, many of these results will likely be colored with talk...
BUSINESS
WWD

Adidas Plans to Hire 2,800 Employees in 2022

Click here to read the full article. “Help wanted” — that’s the message that Adidas is amplifying in a major way. While many major brands are clamoring for new hires and reeling from the “Great Resignation,” Adidas said Wednesday that it plans to hire 2,800 employees this year.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check Out The hiring wave will involve 307 locations in 47 countries. Additional openings will be advertised later this year, according to the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company. The efforts will address...
