ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Maison Kitsuné Enters Canadian Market With Vancouver Store and Café

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4folTu_0dtpz7FR00

Click here to read the full article.

Maison Kitsuné is pushing upwards – north to Canada , that is. The Franco-Japanese brand has opened its first standalone store in the Canadian market with a 2,500-square-foot location in Vancouver.

Located at 157-159 Water Street in the historic Gastown District, the opening also marks the first Canadian location of Café Kitsune, with shop and café located side-by-side.

More from WWD

Both the café and boutique were designed by Kitsuné cofounder Masaya Kuroki, who took inspiration from midcentury Vancouver lakeside houses with oakwood paneling, flourishes of raw concrete and orange leather detailing.

Kitsuné chief executive officer for the Americas, Vinod Kasturi, said that the market made sense, “from a qualitative and quantitative standpoint. We have interesting data points on the events side, we have been throwing parties in Canada for over a decade. We have roots there and seeing kids and adults turn out to our club nights in Vancouver and Toronto let us develop a strong brand there, plus we have wholesale relationships in major [Canadian] cities.”

Vancouver was particularly appealing, as it allows for a certain crossover with Kitsuné’s strong hold in the Asia-Pacific market. “We have quite a presence in Tokyo, Seoul and mainland China. Vancouver has more direct flights to mainland China than any other city in North America and Europe. It’s really translated to the local retail sector, where you see a strong luxury goods market and some of the highest-performing locations for Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton and Celine,” Kasturi said.

“I think the economy of the local Canadian dollar incentivizes foreigners to spend there and it pairs with really unique consumer behaviors that have produced interesting brands like Aritzia, Arc’teryx and Lululemon,” he added.

Kitsuné partnered with Chip Wilson’s real estate investment firm Low Tide Properties to find its location. The building it has settled in, a rehabilitated historic building, has some major upstairs neighbors, including Vancouver’s Microsoft headquarters.

This is a lucky boon for the new Café Kitsuné, which will bring natural wines, coffee and sake service to a neighborhood regarded for its restaurant scene and nightlife. Lunch service and discounts for locals will be available as well, with a menu devised by head chef Lina Caschetto and wine and sake director Layla Frances-Smith.

“Gastown is a cool spot in Vancouver with a lot of restaurants and independent designers, and with most locations we like finding an iconic section of town that speaks to local architecture. Here there are cobblestone streets and heritage Victorian architecture. It’s a walkable city, too, so we are still in proximity to the luxury stretch. They told us that the major office tenant was Microsoft in the floors above and they were looking for a hospitality provider and we felt like it was the perfect opportunity,” Kasturi said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Retail Channel and Asia Market Buoy Tod’s 2021 Revenues

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Tod’s SpA on Tuesday reported preliminary 2021 revenues that beat expectations, boosted by a solid performance at retail and in Asia. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 883.8 million euros, up 38.7 percent compared with 637.1 million euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales were down 3.5 percent.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2022Tod's Men's Fall 2022Tod's RTW Spring 2022 The Italian luxury company saw an acceleration in the last quarter of 2021, with sales climbing 9.6 percent compared with the same quarter in 2019. Compared to the last quarter...
RETAIL
WWD

In Sag Harbor, A Showcase for Women-owned Brands

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — In the village of Sag Harbor on the east end of Long Island, there’s a small shop with a large message. “Every brand that we sell is owned by a woman — at least 50 percent owned,” said Patricia Assui Reed, the founder and owner of Matriark.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening “The idea is to support women in business and give a percentage of the profits to women-focused...
SAG HARBOR, NY
WWD

Scotch & Soda Opening Flagship in Shanghai

Scotch & Soda has set its sights on China. Mere months after introducing its brand to Chinese consumers on the Tmall platform, the Amsterdam-based brand has opened its first flaghip in Shanghai’s Xintiandi district. That will be followed over the next few months with a store in Shanghai’s Taikoo...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Footwear News

Nike, Adidas, Skechers and Vans Are Their Own Best Retailers, Thanks to an Industrywide DTC Push

A general shift to direct-to-consumer channels is having massive effects at retail for some leading footwear brands in the U.S. Four of the top five athletic footwear brands (according to dollar rank), are their own best retailers, according to data from The NPD Group presented by senior sports industry advisor Matt Powell an industry recap on Tuesday. In other words, brand-owned stores and websites are the largest retail channels for most of the top five leading brands. Nike, Adidas, Skechers and Vans all generated the largest percentage of their sales via their own online or brand-owned stores in 2021. Most of this...
RETAIL
WWD

Aeffe Reports 20.6% Gain in 2021 Sales

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The U.S., Greater China and Continental Europe contributed to lift Aeffe SpA’s revenues last year. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, sales of the Italian fashion group amounted to 324.6 million euros, up 20.6 percent compared with 269.1 million euros in the previous year.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022Year of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022 Aeffe is listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse and comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini brands. In 2021, sales of the group’s ready-to-wear division totaled 220.2 million...
BUSINESS
WWD

China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Louis Vuitton is doubling down on China’s luxury spending powerhouse Chengdu, opening its third maison, the equivalent of a major flagship, in mainland China and the fourth store at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in the provincial capital of Sichuan. The store is located at the heart of the downtown commercial development and sits right next to the centuries-old Daci Temple.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Unlike the brand’s other stores, the maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seeking Alpha

Canadian Western Bank Cutting Reliance On Oil Market

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]. Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF; $31.79; Banks; Shares outstanding: 89.7 million; Market cap: $2.84 billion) is a relatively small bank headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. The bank's focus is on small and medium-sized companies. The bank has a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Vancouver#Maison Kitsun Enters#Franco Japanese#Wwd Maison#Nordstrom
Land Line Media

Unvaccinated Canadian truckers allowed to re-enter Canada

New details have emerged about Canada’s cross-border vaccine rules for Canadian truck drivers that are set to go into effect on Saturday. Officials now say they will not be imposing testing or quarantine requirements for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadian truckers at the U.S. border, according to CTV News.
INDUSTRY
WWD

Harmont & Blaine’s CEO on Brand’s Next Chapter

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — After marking its 25th anniversary in 2020, Italian casualwear label Harmont & Blaine, known for its dachshund logo, has initiated a new chapter, revamping its offering and expanding its retail footprint. The collaboration with designer Andrea Pompilio, who agreed last year to develop two capsule collections for the brand, best epitomizes the new course being undertaken by the company. According to chief executive officer Marco Pirone, who joined Harmont & Blaine in 2020, the ultimate goal is to make the label “more desirable, injecting a cooler appeal into it.”More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Chicago’s Belgravia Group Enters Phoenix Market

PHOENIX (January 25, 2022) – Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate development firm with more than 70 years of luxury projects constructed under its brand, has announced its entry into the Arizona market. Belgravia Group’s first Valley project will be Portico – North Scottsdale, a collection of 112...
PHOENIX, AZ
Seeking Alpha

BLOK, A Diversified Way To Enter The Cryptocurrency Market.

Amplify ETFs has a great background in ETF management, which is highly beneficial for the product. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Diego Prados as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil’s Canadian affiliates to market shale assets

Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada to sell interests in Montney, Duvernay. ExxonMobil’s Canadian affiliates, Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, said January 12 they would jointly market their interests in XTO Energy Canada. Owned equally by the two affiliates of the US supermajor, XTO Energy Canada’s assets include about 237,000 ha (586,000 acres)...
INDUSTRY
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham’s Future Connection

Click here to read the full article. MEET THE PARENTS: Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who’s widely reported to be building up a stake in the embattled Unilever, is none other than Brooklyn Beckham’s future father-in-law. Peltz is the billionaire founder and chief executive officer of Trian Fund Management, an activist hedge fund, and his reported investment gave Unilever’s share price a much-needed boost on the London Stock Exchange earlier this week.More from WWDPhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet PhotosNino Cerruti Dies at 91: Photos from the Fairchild Archive The corporate giant, owner of brands ranging from Hellmann’s...
NFL
WWD

Boys Lie Teams Up With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Boys Lie is embarking on its second collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Tejada, known online as Makeup by Ariel and best known for working with Kylie Jenner, is teaming up with the loungewear brand for his first fashion collaboration: an 11-piece capsule collection that leverages his work as a makeup artist and merges it with Boys Lie’s ethos of empowerment and authenticity.More from WWD'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet PhotosNino Cerruti Dies at 91: Photos from the Fairchild Archive'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion Moments “It’s my most exciting collaboration aside from anything obviously makeup-related that...
MAKEUP
WWD

LVMH Net Profit Jumps 156% in 2021, Boosted by Strong Q4

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said net profit soared 156 percent year-over-year in 2021, as a better-than-expected fourth quarter confirmed strong demand for its luxury products, fueled by the key fashion and leather goods division. The luxury conglomerate, which owns 75 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co. and Sephora, said net profit totaled 12 billion euros last year, up 68 percent compared to 2019, beating a FactSet consensus estimate of 10.9 billion euros. More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Saucony Originals Launches Veg Tan Sneaker Pack

Click here to read the full article. To kick off 2022, Saucony, the global running lifestyle and high-performance sportswear brand, continues to satisfy savvy and casual consumers’ hunger for lifestyle-oriented footwear. The New England-based brand has launched the Saucony Veg Tan Pack, which features three Originals styles in a limited-edition colorway, all in unisex sizing.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Designed with minimalism in mind, the sneaker pack comes in a trio that consists of the Saucony Shadow 6000, the Saucony Jazz Court and the Saucony Jazz 81. At the heart of the range is...
APPAREL
WWD

Tapestry Vies for Transparency With CSR Efforts, but What’s Missing?

Click here to read the full article. After net-zero emissions ambitions were announced in September, Tapestry Inc. has been on a commitment kick. In its latest corporate social responsibility report, the company (which helms Kate Spade, Coach, Stuart Weitzman) announced progress on a range of environmental, social and governance topics spanning climate, community, workforce, diversity and more.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleNicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner “As we continued to navigate the ongoing effects of COVID-19, we remained focused on executing our Acceleration Program [or turnaround approach],...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Bernard Arnault in Wait-and-See Mode on Metaverse

PARIS — Bernard Arnault is in no hurry to charge into the metaverse — his brands are doing just fine in the real world. Speaking after his luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported record full-year revenues and profits on Thursday evening, Arnault said while he was curious to explore the opportunities of the hotly hyped digital environment, he was also wary of a repeat of the dot-com bubble (LVMH was, after all, a major investor in the ill-fated Boo.com in the late ’90s).
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy