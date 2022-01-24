ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJpjl_0dtpypWb00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Louis Vuitton is doubling down on China ’s luxury spending powerhouse Chengdu, opening its third maison, the equivalent of a major flagship, in mainland China and the fourth store at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in the provincial capital of Sichuan.

The store is located at the heart of the downtown commercial development and sits right next to the centuries-old Daci Temple.

More from WWD

Unlike the brand’s other stores, the maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic building into its design. The Chengdu maison comprises two buildings, one of which is the historic Guangdong Hall built in the traditional western Sichuan style a century ago, and an open courtyard, spanning more than 10,700 square feet in total for retail, cultural and lifestyle experiences.

The retail portion is located within a three-story building adjacent to Guangdong Hall, covering 16,000 square feet and offering a full range of products from the French luxury house. The store is filled with artworks and furniture by Chinese artists and designers to reflect the brand’s respect and appreciation of local culture.

To celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Tiger, the Chengdu maison is decorated with a series of tiger tail installations, which has already gone viral on Chinese social media.

Louis Vuitton opened its first mainland China maison in Shanghai’s Plaza 66 in 2012 , and its second in Beijing’s China World Mall in 2015. The brand’s first maison in the Greater China region was opened in Hong Kong in 2005.

Related:

Louis Vuitton Arrives on Shanghai Express

Louis Vuitton’s Latest Maison

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Tourbillons Fly for Swiss Watchmakers

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Switzerland’s luxury watchmakers are flying high. Boosted largely by a strong appetite for high-end pieces in the U.S. and ongoing, albeit slower, demand in China, Swiss watch exports continued their uptick in December, capping off what the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry described as “a record year.” Numbers outpaced pre-pandemic levels by a long stretch, particularly in the latter part of the year.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Spring 2022Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2022 “The continuing strong trends should be seen as a positive, confirming the recovery of the watches market,” said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Bernard Arnault in Wait-and-See Mode on Metaverse

PARIS — Bernard Arnault is in no hurry to charge into the metaverse — his brands are doing just fine in the real world. Speaking after his luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported record full-year revenues and profits on Thursday evening, Arnault said while he was curious to explore the opportunities of the hotly hyped digital environment, he was also wary of a repeat of the dot-com bubble (LVMH was, after all, a major investor in the ill-fated Boo.com in the late ’90s).
BUSINESS
WWD

Aeffe Reports 20.6% Gain in 2021 Sales

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The U.S., Greater China and Continental Europe contributed to lift Aeffe SpA’s revenues last year. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, sales of the Italian fashion group amounted to 324.6 million euros, up 20.6 percent compared with 269.1 million euros in the previous year.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022Year of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022 Aeffe is listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse and comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini brands. In 2021, sales of the group’s ready-to-wear division totaled 220.2 million...
BUSINESS
WWD

Harmont & Blaine’s CEO on Brand’s Next Chapter

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — After marking its 25th anniversary in 2020, Italian casualwear label Harmont & Blaine, known for its dachshund logo, has initiated a new chapter, revamping its offering and expanding its retail footprint. The collaboration with designer Andrea Pompilio, who agreed last year to develop two capsule collections for the brand, best epitomizes the new course being undertaken by the company. According to chief executive officer Marco Pirone, who joined Harmont & Blaine in 2020, the ultimate goal is to make the label “more desirable, injecting a cooler appeal into it.”More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

Scotch & Soda Opening Flagship in Shanghai

Scotch & Soda has set its sights on China. Mere months after introducing its brand to Chinese consumers on the Tmall platform, the Amsterdam-based brand has opened its first flaghip in Shanghai’s Xintiandi district. That will be followed over the next few months with a store in Shanghai’s Taikoo...
WWD

LVMH Watch Week Includes Tag Heuer, Gears Up for Watches & Wonders

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For the third year running, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton kicked off the luxury watch industry calendar on Monday with the LVMH Watch Week presentations from its labels Bulgari, Hublot, Zenith and now, Tag Heuer. Owing to the Omicron variant, this edition shifted back to a mostly digital format, with houses showcasing their latest designs to press and retailers through virtual conferences and, owing to Paris Couture Week, limited physical presentations.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit In a statement unveiling...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Christie’s Is Taking Part of Its London Art Auction to Shanghai This Spring

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated that...
WORLD
Wallpaper*

Louis Vuitton celebrates its ateliers and artisans in chic new tome

Louis Vuitton puts the focus on its artisans in Assouline’s new book, Louis Vuitton Manufactures. Author, historian and journalist Nicholas Foulkes takes a deep dive into the craftsmanship traditions of the maison, with an exploration of its creations, including trunks, bags, fragrances, watches, shoes, high jewellery and ready-to-wear. The skills intertwined with the design codes of the brand are celebrated in specially commissioned photography that puts the artisans at the heart of the process.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chengdu#Greater China#Beijing#Mainland China#Wwd Year#French#Chinese#Shanghai Express
Times Daily

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
insidebitcoins.com

Louis Vuitton ups their game; targets Gen-Z with Louis: The Game.

Who could have thought that the uber-classy synonym of luxury, Louis Vuitton, would one day enter our mobile phones and that too via a gaming app. While the second wave of the ‘era-changing’ Covid-19 was rattling the world, back in August 2021, Paris-based French fashion house Louis Vuitton made waves in the world of fashion by joining the elite NFT club, via launching a brand-new mobile gaming app.
CELL PHONES
flaunt.com

Louis Vuitton | A New Timepiece Sure to Dazzle

Louis Vuitton has announced its new Tambour Horizon Light Up Watch, released today. The new watch offers unique features in customization and personalization, not to mention the gorgeous and high-res colors it displays. A new operating system has been developed to offer an intuitive experience, and is the first product not designed by Apple to still be designated as made for Apple products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
WWD

LVMH Net Profit Jumps 156% in 2021, Boosted by Strong Q4

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said net profit soared 156 percent year-over-year in 2021, as a better-than-expected fourth quarter confirmed strong demand for its luxury products, fueled by the key fashion and leather goods division. The luxury conglomerate, which owns 75 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co. and Sephora, said net profit totaled 12 billion euros last year, up 68 percent compared to 2019, beating a FactSet consensus estimate of 10.9 billion euros. More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Salvatore Ferragamo Reports 29.6 Percent Growth in 2021 Revenues

MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA’s accelerated performance in North America and its strong digital business in the last quarter of 2021 contributed to lift the Italian luxury group’s revenues in the year ended Dec. 31. In 2021, Ferragamo’s preliminary consolidated revenues amounted to 1.13 billion euros, up...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Rianna + Nina Opens First Outpost in Paris’ Palais Royale

Click here to read the full article. COLOR POP: Berlin-based brand Rianna + Nina opened their doors to a boutique in the heart of Paris on Wednesday. Housed in a former art gallery, the bright minimalist bones showcase the duo’s colorful maximalist style, which has been featured on “And Just Like That” and “Emily in Paris” in recent weeks.More from WWDJean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022 “It’s the first time we can really show our Rianna and Nina world, because what we were missing so far — of course...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Retail Channel and Asia Market Buoy Tod’s 2021 Revenues

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Tod’s SpA on Tuesday reported preliminary 2021 revenues that beat expectations, boosted by a solid performance at retail and in Asia. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 883.8 million euros, up 38.7 percent compared with 637.1 million euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales were down 3.5 percent.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2022Tod's Men's Fall 2022Tod's RTW Spring 2022 The Italian luxury company saw an acceleration in the last quarter of 2021, with sales climbing 9.6 percent compared with the same quarter in 2019. Compared to the last quarter...
RETAIL
Highsnobiety

These People Should Not Replace Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton

With Virgil Abloh’s last runway collection for Louis Vuitton in the history books, fashion media is poised to rabidly feast on the question of who will replace the late designer as menswear artistic director for Louis Vuitton. (Hell, Vogue Business didn’t even wait for the invites to go out.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Louis Vuitton 'out of blue' gift to Cornwall youth hub

Luxury leather goods giant Louis Vuitton has made a "generous" donation to a north Cornwall organisation that helps young people. The donation, to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Louis Vuitton's founder on 4 August 1821, has been made to the Pearl Exchange in Bude. The donation arrived last...
CHARITIES
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy