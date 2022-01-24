ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, GA

Georgia Towns Lead Census Appeals

valdostaceo.com
 3 days ago

When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small...

valdostaceo.com

WDEF

Georgia leads nation for quitting your job

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – They call it the “Great Resignation.”. A record number of workers quit their jobs before the holidays across the country and Georgia leads the list. The numbers come from November, the most recent month to be compiled. The Labor Department has broken down the...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Collaboration key to success of Great Georgia Pollinator Census

ATHENS — Partnerships with schools, businesses and educational institutions have been crucial components in the growth of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, which was established by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in 2019. On Aug. 19 and 20, Georgians will participate in the fourth annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Georgia DOT Accountability and Investment Report Available Online

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) released today its Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Accountability and Investment Report, a transparent look at GDOT’s funding, performance measures, operations, projects and initiatives during the fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The document highlights how funding is used strategically and how Georgia DOT is utilizing those funds to meet the transportation needs of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

GDOT & Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® Expand Partnership to Boost Litter Prevention Efforts Statewide

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the next phase of its ongoing partnership with Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation® (AHMC), unveiling newly-designed road signs urging citizens across the state to “Keep It Clean Georgia.” Under this partnership, the existing Clean Georgia highway sponsorship program will be rebranded as part of Georgia DOT’s anti-litter campaign Keep It Clean Georgia, bringing the state’s initiative to combat litter to roadsides through the creation of new highway signage depicting the Keep It Clean Georgia logo.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

SOS Raffensperger Warns Georgians About Corporate Registration Scams

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgians about a phishing scam related to corporate registration. Individuals posing as the Secretary of State’s office have sent emails to unsuspecting Georgians with suspicious attachments likely containing viruses or other malicious software. “Protecting Georgia businesses is my top priority as Secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Gambling Bill Gaining Traction

Gambling legislation stalled in the legislature for years may finally pass this year. Backers have been negotiating with reluctant lawmakers, and both sides say a deal may be forming. Lawmakers have spent much of the last week negotiating behind the scenes over gambling bills – in an apparent effort to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census
HuskyMaven

UW Makes Bid for Small-Town Georgia Linebacker

Sixty miles south of Atlanta is a small Georgia town called Brownsville that once served as a Confederate army hospital hub during the Civil War, has been decimated by deadly tornadoes and promotes its annual country music gathering as "Summer in the Sticks." This also is home to Christian "CJ"...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

Reward Excellent Work in Archives Call for GHRAC Awards Nominations

Do you know someone who has done outstanding work using, preserving, or making historical records more accessible? Think about an historical or genealogical society, library, museum, county or municipal government, researcher, local historian, educator, or student. The Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council (GHRAC) wants to encourage and reward their exceptional efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Georgia Senator Elena Parent to host virtual town hall Jan. 31

ATLANTA—Sen. Elena Parent (D – Atlanta) will host a collaborative virtual town hall on Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m., alongside Rep. Bee Nguyen (D – Atlanta), DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, and Atlanta Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari. As legislators share initiatives and updates on this year’s Legislative Session,...
ATLANTA, GA
News Break
Politics
southeastagnet.com

High Fertilizer Prices Could Lead to Increased Peanut Acres in Georgia

High fertilizer prices could factor in Georgia’s peanut acreage topping its 2021 total of 748,000 acres. Industry leaders would like to see acreage decrease this season, because crop rotations are essential to peanut production. But that’s not likely to happen as cotton and corn growers may opt for more peanut acreage to avoid paying for high input costs.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
The 74

Parents and School Boards Sue Virginia's New Governor Over School Mask Order

When it comes to education advocacy, there’s an ocean of difference between Virginia’s largest teacher’s union and the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that’s decried “union‐​induced school closures.”  Right now, though, representatives from groups are united on one front: opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school. On Monday, teachers from […]
VIRGINIA STATE

