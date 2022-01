On Monday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. In the new carousel images, the duo cozied up and posed on top of a black Maybach vehicle. Fans couldn’t get over the new shots as they showcased the rapper’s close bond with her firstborn. While the car also received much recognition, so did their outfits. The mother and daughter kicked off the new year in matching black and white Chanel earmuffs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi completed her ear warmers with a black and white...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO