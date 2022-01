HALFWAY — The Imbler boys basketball team won a thriller over Pine Eagle on Wednesday, Jan. 26, coming back in the fourth quarter to take a 37-32 victory. Right off the bat, Pine Eagle took an early advantage and seemed to be in control of the game. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from senior Caleb Brown. After a low-scoring 5-4 second quarter in favor of Pine Eagle, the Panthers headed into halftime trailing 19-12.

