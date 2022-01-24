Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Still scoreless

Marc-Andre Fleury is still in his heart a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins. So said Elliotte Friedman when he reported or squashed NHL trade rumors that connected Fleury to the Washington Capitals. Big Jeff Carter is sticking around for a while with the Penguins. The Boston Bruins are in on Jakob Chychrun and eyeing Colin Miller.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have just passed the half way point of their season. Game 41, was an ugly 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets. So, with 26 wins in the books, I thought is would be a good time, to have a look at how and why those W’s happen. What trends are appearing, when the Penguins win.
If you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, you have to be loving this stretch of historic hockey, last night’s come from behind win over the lowly Coyotes marked the Pens 17th win in their. last 19 games. Truly astonishing. Here’s how it all went down. The game was tied...
At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.
Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season.
Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
