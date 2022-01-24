ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, NFL, Team Execs Everywhere Beware—You Can Be Fined

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4cDz_0dtpvtfC00

Earlier this month, the NBA fined Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 for confronting personnel at the scorer’s table. Wilcox had left his seat to dispute clock management of a jump ball in a game against the Miami Heat. The fine hasn’t sparked much controversy.

How can the NBA fine someone who neither works for, nor is bound by a CBA with, the NBA?

Wilcox’s employer is obviously the Kings, which are owned by Vivek Ranadivé and Arctos Sports Partners. The Kings, not the NBA, pay his salary and benefits. Wilcox owes workplace duties to the Kings, not other businesses. The NBA didn’t hire Wilcox and it can’t fire Wilcox.

If Wilcox played for the Kings, he’d be a member of a union, the National Basketball Players’ Association. The NBPA and NBA collectively bargain rules governing players’ wages, hours and other working conditions. Through a CBA, there’s a clear line between NBA players and the NBA.

If Wilcox owned the Kings, he would have signed, among other NBA documents, a franchise agreement and a joint venture agreement, wherein an owner acknowledges the commissioner has final say. As with players, there’s a clear line between NBA owners and the NBA.

Team executives? The line is dotted.

As part of their employment contracts with teams, executives accept league authority. Article 35A of the league constitution—itself a contract between the league, teams and owners—bluntly obligates teams to “provide and require in every contract with any of its owners, officers, managers, coaches or other employees that they should be bound and governed by the Constitution.” Still, the executive’s contractual obligation is owed to the team, not the league.

This arrangement isn’t unique to the NBA. The same device is employed by other major pro leagues, save for those where the league owns the operations and is thus the sole employer (think UFC or the XFL). Article VI of MLB’s constitution, for example, requires that clubs’ employment contracts stipulate that employees “agree to submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Commissioner, and to accept the Commissioner’s decisions rendered in accordance with this Constitution.”

Leagues, owners and even executives have reason to accept this framework. Owners might be reluctant to reprimand an executive who is trying to help the team win, even in ways at odds with league rules. Would an owner punish a GM for privately reaching out to the agent of a soon-to-be free agent—something other teams’ GMs are likely doing—before allowed by the league? Left only to a good faith pledge to self-officiate, like a pickup game where players call their own fouls, some teams would do better than others.

That’s where the league enters. It can ensure fair play by enforcing rules as uniformly as possible. It’s thus rational that leagues can punish executives, even if the legal path is curvy.

For more, check out my law review article , “Missing Link: League Punishments of Team Executives,” which will be published by the Saint Louis University Law Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

U.S. Football League’s New Kickoff Will Get Simultaneous Debut on Fox, NBC

Is one football game big enough for two different networks? NBC and Fox both intend to broadcast the (new) inaugural game from the USFL, the latest in a series of efforts to launch a spring football league that can soak up attention while the NFL is on its usual hiatus. Under an agreement unveiled Tuesday, NBC Sports will provide pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of a game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions, while Fox Sports will produce coverage of the match-up itself. Both networks will carry the full event, and the same commercials will run on both Fox and NBC. Both NBC...
NFL
Sportico

NBC Eyes a Half-Billion-Dollar ‘Super Gold Sunday’ Between NFL, Olympics

NBC has designated Feb. 13 as “Super Gold Sunday,” and with less than a month to go before the NFL title tilt and the Winter Olympics align for the very first time, the ad dollars are piling up like so much alpine powder. According to Dan Lovinger, president of NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships, there are a few remaining units up for grabs in the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, while the amount of Winter Olympics inventory on hand is on par with where things stood four years ago. Speaking to NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor in a segment recorded for a soup-to-nuts update...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Washington Spirit Sale Saga, NFL Playoffs Kick Off

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including some twists in the sale of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. In a dramatic turn of events, Spirit co-owner Y. Michele Kang has put herself in prime position to take over 100% of the team at a league-record valuation, but much still remains unknown. Last year, in the wake of an ugly abuse scandal that rocked the NWSL, the league told the Washington’s three owners (Kang included) that it wanted them to sell. Since then, controlling owner Steve Baldwin...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Ranadivé
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#American Football#Team Execs Everywhere#The Miami Heat#Cba#Arctos Sports Partners#Nbpa#Ufc#Xfl#Vi
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
NFL
WATE

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
The Spun

Giants GM Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

The New York Giants officially introduced former Bills executive Joe Schoen as the organization’s new general manager on Wednesday. During his first public appearance, he had a chance to talk about the state of affairs within the franchise. Among the topics the Schoen discussed Wednesday was the future of...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
873
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy