ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Monster Jam Returns to Tampa and Celebrates Grave Digger’s BIG 4-0!

By Brie Gorecki
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2tQg_0dtpvYK300
Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Rev up your engines, because the most action-packed mostorsports family experience is back!! Returning February 5-6 at Raymond James Stadium, this year’s Monster Jam will be bigger than ever with TWO major milestones to celebrate! Monster Jam will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, while one of it’s most famous trucks, Grave Digger, turns 40.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Fans will get to witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions while doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to compete for the title of World Champion at the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando this May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8yJL_0dtpvYK300
Max-D. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Grave Digger Turns 40!

The legendary truck’s humble beginnings began on a farm in North Carolina when Dennis Anderson started piecing together old truck parts. It wasn’t long before the truck known today as Grave Digger was born. “A neighbor of ours owned a really nice truck,” said Dennis’s son, Adam. “One day they were sewing bags of potatoes while sharing some friendly banter and talking smack. They decided to pursue a friendly competition between his truck and my dad’s scrap truck. My dad told him ‘I’ll take this old junk and dig you a grave!'” Dennis spray-painted the name Grave Digger along the side of his truck and the rest is Monster Truck history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkuTV_0dtpvYK300
Original Grave Digger

From that point on, it was a gradual progression to get to where they are today. “Dad was always the underdog,” Adam said, “he worked his way up.” By the late 2000s, the stadiums began filling up. Adam starting racing when he was 19 years old as a fun way to race against his dad. In 2008, he became the youngest driver to win the Monster Jam World Finals Championship at 22 years old. In 2016, Dennis retired and Adam officially took over as Grave Digger’s driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJIGc_0dtpvYK300
Grave Digger at The World Finals in Orlando. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

For Adam, one of the best parts about participating in Monster Jam is the fans. “We would not be here without the people,” he said, “they push us to do better.” As a father to two boys, ages 6 and 9, he especially loves seeing the kids’ reactions to Grave Digger. “It means the world to me.”

Experience the Thrill!

In addition to Grave Digger, the Stadium Championship Series Red will include favorites such as Max-D, Son-uva Digger, TBA, Saigon Shaker, Jester, Bad Company, Over Bored, Black Pearl, and El Toro Loco. This year, they will also debut a new truck, Lucas Oil Stabilizer, driven by Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Cynthia Gauthier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151NjA_0dtpvYK300
El Toro Loco. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

When:

Saturday, February 5 at 7 PM

Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 6 at 3 PM

Pit Party 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Where:

Raymond James Stadium

4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607

Fans can purchase tickets by going to ticketmaster.com.

Please monitor the Raymond James Stadium website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Monster Jam returns to Angel Stadium

Wendy Burch was live at Angel Stadium with a preview of Monster Jam. For more information and tickets, visit the event’s website. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 21, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
KSDK

Monster Jam returns to St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — 12,000-pound machines capable of doing back flips and 2-wheel skills are bringing St. Louis the show of a lifetime this weekend. Monster Jam here in St. Louis is celebrating 30 years and a lot of new stuff to offer. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson was able to get a sneak peek.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox26houston.com

KRIV “MONSTER JAM TICKET” GIVEAWAY RULES

Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and Monster Jam, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
HOUSTON, TX
Sacramento Magazine

Monster Jam

Monster Jam!!! When talking about Monster Trucks, it’s appropriate to use a lot of exclamation points to convey the adrenaline that’s going to pump through Golden 1 Center Jan. 21–23! More than 100 truckloads of dirt will be dumped on the floor to build a track for the event, where 2,000 horsepower engines battle it out with speed and skill.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
kvrr.com

LIVE: Monster Jam Returning To Fargo After Two-Year Break

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – The Monster trucks are rolling back into the Fargodome after a two year break. Monster Jam returns February 5th with two shows. It’s the first show in Fargo since the pandemic forced the trucks to sit idle. You can expect all the racing, flips...
FARGO, ND
KETV.com

Monster Jam returns to Lincoln after three-year absence

LINCOLN, Neb. — Start your engines, Lincoln. Monster Jam is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since March 2019. The motorsports experience will be in Lincoln on April 30 and May 1. Performances for Monster Jam, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be at 1...
LINCOLN, NE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
336
Followers
351
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy