Monster Jam Returns to Tampa and Celebrates Grave Digger’s BIG 4-0!

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Rev up your engines, because the most action-packed mostorsports family experience is back!! Returning February 5-6 at Raymond James Stadium, this year’s Monster Jam will be bigger than ever with TWO major milestones to celebrate! Monster Jam will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, while one of it’s most famous trucks, Grave Digger, turns 40.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Fans will get to witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions while doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to compete for the title of World Champion at the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando this May.

Max-D. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Grave Digger Turns 40!

The legendary truck’s humble beginnings began on a farm in North Carolina when Dennis Anderson started piecing together old truck parts. It wasn’t long before the truck known today as Grave Digger was born. “A neighbor of ours owned a really nice truck,” said Dennis’s son, Adam. “One day they were sewing bags of potatoes while sharing some friendly banter and talking smack. They decided to pursue a friendly competition between his truck and my dad’s scrap truck. My dad told him ‘I’ll take this old junk and dig you a grave!'” Dennis spray-painted the name Grave Digger along the side of his truck and the rest is Monster Truck history.

Original Grave Digger

From that point on, it was a gradual progression to get to where they are today. “Dad was always the underdog,” Adam said, “he worked his way up.” By the late 2000s, the stadiums began filling up. Adam starting racing when he was 19 years old as a fun way to race against his dad. In 2008, he became the youngest driver to win the Monster Jam World Finals Championship at 22 years old. In 2016, Dennis retired and Adam officially took over as Grave Digger’s driver.

Grave Digger at The World Finals in Orlando. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

For Adam, one of the best parts about participating in Monster Jam is the fans. “We would not be here without the people,” he said, “they push us to do better.” As a father to two boys, ages 6 and 9, he especially loves seeing the kids’ reactions to Grave Digger. “It means the world to me.”

Experience the Thrill!

In addition to Grave Digger, the Stadium Championship Series Red will include favorites such as Max-D, Son-uva Digger, TBA, Saigon Shaker, Jester, Bad Company, Over Bored, Black Pearl, and El Toro Loco. This year, they will also debut a new truck, Lucas Oil Stabilizer, driven by Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Cynthia Gauthier.

El Toro Loco. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

When:

Saturday, February 5 at 7 PM

Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 6 at 3 PM

Pit Party 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Where:

Raymond James Stadium

4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607

Fans can purchase tickets by going to ticketmaster.com.

Please monitor the Raymond James Stadium website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here.