Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Thursday that she is unharmed after her unoccupied vehicle was hit by gunfire over the weekend in the St. Louis area. "I'm touched by everyone who has reached out," Bush tweeted. "Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO