CARTOON: Feckless foreign policy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s display of weakness, his minor incursion remark and...

LETTER: Judge tosses Biden vaccine mandate

A Texas federal judge put a halt to President Joe Biden’s mandate that federal workers without exemptions be vaccinated. Press secretary Jen Psaki revealed that 98 percent of federal workers were vaccinated. Which begs the question: Why was a mandate needed? I think we know the reason.
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
Joe Biden
EDITORIAL: For Joe Biden, the buck stops somewhere else

In a panicked attempt to find a convenient scapegoat for soaring inflation, the foundering White House has settled on an old Democratic standby: greedy capitalists and Big Business. In a meeting on Monday at which he touted his “Competition Council” — created by executive order in July — President Joe...
Defense One

What Removing FARC From Terrorist List Reveals About Biden's Foreign Policy

The Biden administration has signaled how it will use its power to designate different groups as terrorists as part of its foreign policy efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the Colombian rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, off the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list at the end of 2021.
The Independent

Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle

There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia. Several of America’s Nato allies, including Spain, Denmark and...
The Week

How Joe Biden will determine Republican foreign policy

Russia's possible incursion into Ukraine will have repercussions here at home, not least in the intraconservative debate over foreign policy. Under former President Trump, it became easier to make antiwar arguments to conventional Republicans because his instincts — if not always his policies or personnel choices — were against foreign intervention in most cases. Principled skeptics of George W. Bush's approach to these questions and partisans found themselves aligned.
Houston Chronicle

Biden's first year brought a cascade of foreign policy challenges, undermining his goal of projecting calm competence

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's top national security officials - nearly all of them with extensive foreign policy experience under previous Democratic presidents - knew when they took office that the world had changed since they last served. In addition to repairing America's Trump-damaged international reputation and relationships, there were...
Vanity Fair

“A Critical Moment”: Russia Is About to Put Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy to the Test

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Kremlin counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an attempt to lower the temperature at the Ukrainian border, where Russian troops have amassed for what President Joe Biden has suggested could be an imminent invasion. The talks between Blinken and Sergey Lavrov didn’t seem to bring the crisis any closer to a resolution or do much to diffuse tensions in the region, but they did provide a glimmer of hope: As the New York Times reports, the two sides agreed to continue discussions and suggested another meeting between Biden and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin was possible.
Russia
wallstreetwindow.com

U.S. Foreign Policy and the Military-Industrial Complex w/ Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, returns to Parallax Views to discuss the state of U.S. foreign policy, international relations, and the military-industrial congressional complex. The conversation begins with a discussion of AIPAC’s recently announced foray into direct spending on U.S. election, the U.S.-Israel relationship, and the potential of a cataclysm in the relationship. We also discuss the far-right, Trumpism, and antisemitism in regard to all of this the changing nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship going forward into the next few decades. Col. Wilkerson expresses his belief that the relationship between U.S. and Israel will not atrophy over time, but rather come to a juncture that will lead to a catastrophic rupture.
Foreign Policy

Kazakhstan Exposes the Central Flaw of Biden’s Foreign-Policy Doctrine

Kazakhstan is embroiled in crisis. Days after local protests over a spike in fuel prices spiraled into a violent, multicity uprising, Russian and allied troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) deployed to the country at the request of embattled Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The United States, meanwhile, is...
