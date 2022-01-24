ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LETTER: Joe Biden news conference was all about ‘gotcha’

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI eagerly watched President Joe Biden Wednesday as he held his news conference on the one-year anniversary of his presidency. Hardly any problems arose since his election. Right? No more COVID? Republicans all willing to work with...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Was Joe Biden Right About Peter Doocy?

On Monday afternoon, at the tail end of some brief remarks to reporters by President Joe Biden, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy blurted out an objectively cruddy question. “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Doocy asked. As you might expect from a man who grew up in the heyday of Mad magazine, Biden had a snappy answer to this obvious question. “It’s a great asset,” an annoyed Biden mumbled in response. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotcha#Republicans#Democrats#Covid
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden's news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

For the first half of one of his rare news conferences as president, Joe Biden stuck to an organized plan, calling on reporters from a list in a binder.Then the president went rogue.It started when CNN s Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question that referenced concerns many Americans hold about the competence of government, after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent shortage of testing for COVID-19.After Biden answered, Zeleny followed up: “I'm not sure if I heard that you would do anything differently. Would you do anything different or are you satisfied with your team?”Zeleny's question opened...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDBO

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Today’s news conference is a rare event for Biden

When Joe Biden steps up to a lectern in the East Room of the White House today in front of a roomful of reporters, he will be playing a presidential game of catch-up that many say he has no desire to win. A year into his tenure in office, Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: All Hail Joe Biden, King of the Elites

Jim Gaffigan said on Joe Rogan’s program, “I’d still take Biden’s corpse over Donald Trump.” Congratulations, elites! You’re now being governed by a political corpse. Elites will be fine with a dead president governing a zombified American economy and society. Working and middle-class Americans? Not so much.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

All eyes on Joe Biden

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. President Biden took office a year ago Thursday. He hasn’t eradicated the coronavirus pandemic, inflation is at levels not seen in 40 years, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was chaotic, and he hasn’t pushed into law all the plans he campaigned on or sent up to Congress. His approval rating looks mired firmly in the low 40s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wsgw.com

Biden to hold news conference capping first year in office

President Biden will hold his 10th news conference as president on Wednesday, the day before he marks one year in the White House. Mr. Biden, who has held fewer press conferences at this point in his presidency than recent predecessors, is wrapping up his first year in office with some intractable challenges — record inflation, a high number of COVID-19 cases and opposition within his own party to his legislative agenda. On Friday, the president spoke to tout his biggest legislative accomplishment so far, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and to announce the federal government will spend $27.5 billion to update small bridges around the country, footing 100% of the cost. The White House also pointed out that vaccine hesitancy has decreased, and the number of vaccinated people in the country has soared since Mr. Biden took office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy