Pusha T, who last released a solo album in 2018 with Daytona, has teased new material as heard in multiple clips from Paris Fashion Week. Pusha himself shared a post on Instagram Sunday, featuring an image of a photograph with white powder over someone’s face. Alongside the image, he included a clip of him rapping along to a previously unreleased song of his at a party. Steven Victor, the former COO of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, can also be seen listening along in the clip. It also appears as though Push has wiped his Instagram page, indicating that he could be starting a new album rollout.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO