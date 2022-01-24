Valley firefighters sent to help battle fire in Big Sur

The Colorado Fire sparked on Friday in Monterey County near the coast. Since then, it's grown to 1,050 acres.

On Sunday, the fire was 25% contained.

In total, 188 firefighters are battling the Colorado Fire. Fifteen of them are from the Valley - from both Fresno and Tulare Counties.

One structure has been destroyed, but others are threatened as evacuation orders are in place.

The fire's burning right along the coastline -- the dry conditions are making it more difficult for crews to contain the fire quickly.

"I will say high winds and low humidity contributed to the fire's growth and spurred the request for additional resources to come from the Valley," said Dan Urias, Battalion Chief with CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire.

CAL FIRE Fresno Kings Unit and CAL FIRE Tulare Unit have each sent engines and crews to help - three engines and nine firefighters from Fresno, wo engines and six firefighters from Tulare.

For now, the strike team from the Valley will stay on the Colorado Fire until crews are able to get the fire contained.