20 of the best movies set in winter weather

Whether you love winter or hate winter, it is here in full force. Unfortunately, we can’t all enjoy that Florida sunshine year-round, so we have to come up with some creative ideas to stay positive during the bleak winter months of the year. This is especially important once Christmas is over. A lot of us tend to feel like there’s nothing good about winter after December 25th, but that’s just not true! One thing that we actually do love about winter is that it is the perfect season to get all cozy and hunker in for a Disney movie marathon! We may be biased, but we think that Disney movies are the best for winter marathons. With that in mind, we created this list of the best Disney winter movies. Take a look!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO