GDOT & Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® Expand Partnership to Boost Litter Prevention Efforts Statewide

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the next phase of its ongoing partnership with Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation® (AHMC), unveiling newly-designed road signs urging citizens across the state to “Keep It Clean Georgia.” Under this partnership, the existing Clean Georgia highway sponsorship program will be rebranded as...

The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
NBC News

Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
CNN

Rate hikes are coming: What does that mean for you?

New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
