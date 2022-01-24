Deloitte 2022 Predictions: Chip Shortage Continues; AI Regulation Increases; Industry Pushes for Sustainable Smartphones; More Entertainment Choices Equals More Churn

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. 94% of surveyed 600 financial advisors in the US received questions from clients about crypto in 2021, up from 81% the year before, according to the Bitwise/ETF Trends 2022 Benchmark Survey. Also, the percentage of advisors allocating to crypto in client accounts grew sharply, from 9% last year to 15% this year. An additional 17% of advisors said they will "probably" or "definitely" allocate in 2022. 53% (15% a year ago) of respondents say that the price of bitcoin (BTC) will top USD 100,000 within five years.

