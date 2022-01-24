ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, GA

Georgia Towns Lead Census Appeals

When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small...

WDEF

Georgia leads nation for quitting your job

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – They call it the “Great Resignation.”. A record number of workers quit their jobs before the holidays across the country and Georgia leads the list. The numbers come from November, the most recent month to be compiled. The Labor Department has broken down the...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Collaboration key to success of Great Georgia Pollinator Census

ATHENS — Partnerships with schools, businesses and educational institutions have been crucial components in the growth of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, which was established by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in 2019. On Aug. 19 and 20, Georgians will participate in the fourth annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
GEORGIA STATE
Spartanburg CEO

Georgia DOT Accountability and Investment Report Available Online

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) released today its Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Accountability and Investment Report, a transparent look at GDOT’s funding, performance measures, operations, projects and initiatives during the fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The document highlights how funding is used strategically and how Georgia DOT is utilizing those funds to meet the transportation needs of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
HuskyMaven

UW Makes Bid for Small-Town Georgia Linebacker

Sixty miles south of Atlanta is a small Georgia town called Brownsville that once served as a Confederate army hospital hub during the Civil War, has been decimated by deadly tornadoes and promotes its annual country music gathering as "Summer in the Sticks." This also is home to Christian "CJ"...
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia Senator Elena Parent to host virtual town hall Jan. 31

ATLANTA—Sen. Elena Parent (D – Atlanta) will host a collaborative virtual town hall on Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m., alongside Rep. Bee Nguyen (D – Atlanta), DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, and Atlanta Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari. As legislators share initiatives and updates on this year’s Legislative Session,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
The 74

Parents and School Boards Sue Virginia's New Governor Over School Mask Order

When it comes to education advocacy, there’s an ocean of difference between Virginia’s largest teacher’s union and the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that’s decried “union‐​induced school closures.”  Right now, though, representatives from groups are united on one front: opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school. On Monday, teachers from […]
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Are Changing State Medical Board Rules So It’s Easier For Doctors To Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin

Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
The 74

Black Student Enrollment Is Up in FL Schools of Choice — & So Is Achievement

A new report, “Controlling the Narrative: Parental Choice, Black Empowerment & Lessons from Florida” — a joint effort among Black Minds Matter, the American Federation for Children and Step Up for Students — analyzes the great migration of Black families to choice schools, the positive academic trend lines for Black students participating in school choice […]
Spartanburg CEO

Vinson Fellows Explore State and Local Issues in Fall Research Projects

Four University of Georgia undergraduate students selected for the Vinson Fellows Program recently presented their findings from their semester-long research projects to Institute of Government faculty and staff. Vinson Fellows work with Institute of Government mentors as they explore topics relating to government. While many fellows focus on local and...
