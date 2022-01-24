ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Tech Expert Discusses the Current Microchip Shortage

Spartanburg CEO
 3 days ago

This country’s semiconductor chip shortage is likely to continue well into 2022, and a Georgia Tech expert predicts that the U.S. will need to make major changes to the manufacturing and supply chain of these all-important chips in the coming year to stave off further effects. That includes...

spartanburgceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

NeoCity’s decision to focus on semiconductors pays off amid microchip shortage

The minds behind Osceola County tech district NeoCity weren't psychic. Instead, the decision to make semiconductor research and manufacturing a key part of NeoCity was informed by the trends of the time, Osceola County Manager Don Fisher told Orlando Inno. When Osceola County officials in 2014 launched efforts to turn...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices

The Commerce Department reports many U.S. companies had just a five-day supply of critical microchips last year, down from a typical 40-day supply. As China tries to contain omicron, manufacturing hubs and ports are slowing down, which could result in even higher prices in the U.S.Jan. 26, 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip#Semiconductor Industry
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Cool 98.7

Find Out the Current Top Food Shortage in North Dakota

Ever since the pandemic began, we have had many types of shortages. When the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the world nearly two years ago, we experienced a toilet paper, coin, and hand sanitizer shortage. And do you remember when stores had to limit the amount of most things a person could buy in an attempt to stop product hoarding? Well, now it seems we are having other shortages around the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Are Changing State Medical Board Rules So It’s Easier For Doctors To Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin

Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
U.S. POLITICS
PLANetizen

What the Microchip Shortage Reveals About Housing

In his newsletter, Matthew Yglesias analyzes the recent microchip shortage in the automotive market in the context of lessons it can teach those who study the housing market. Yglesias notes that the curtailed production of new cars during the shortage has led to a rise in prices for used cars and trucks—signaling that a constraint on the supply of new durable goods—like a car or a house—does have a measurable effect on the cost of used items in the same category. Consequently, even the cheapest used cars became difficult to afford as supplies failed to keep up with surging demand. Meanwhile, most experts agree that rising vehicle prices aren't due to vacancies, speculation, or greedy manufacturers—even though those things do exist in both industries. Unlike in the housing market, Yglesias contends that, when it comes to cars, "we are having a pretty reasonable policy debate" about how to prevent future supply chain disruptions like the chip shortage, in part because we have a "living memory" of a well-functioning auto market.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Biden Administration Withdraws Covid Vaccination, Testing Rules

The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees effective Wednesday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 ruling that blocked the regulations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday said it is withdrawing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy