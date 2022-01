The United States Postal Service has announced some of the designs planned for the 2022 Forever stamps, which includes one in honor of The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. The stamp is designed by art director Derry Noyes and features an illustration of the boy catching an apple, with the tree out of sight. Other designs include a set of Mariachi stamps, Monument Valley, and African Daisy. Find more about the designs at the USPS website.

