Australian Open 2022: Tsitsipas beats Fritz in epic, Cornet outlasts Halep– as it happened

The Rod Laver Arena will host these singles matches on Tuesday.



(4) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v Madison Keys (USA), (14) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v (6) Rafael Nadal (Spa), (1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (21) Jessica Pegula (USA), (17) Gael Monfils (Fra) v (7) Matteo Berrettini (Ita)



This was a big big result in the women’s singles.

Here’s our latest stories from the Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks, though takes his time to catch his breath.

An epic match that’s all I can say, I gave everything, I am very proud. I am overwhelmed, too much, the stadium was on fire. It’s too good to be true. I knew it was going to get physical. It was important to have the crowd with me, and I feel like they were backing me up when things got tough. It was important to have that ambiance, thank you. I am very tired, I can barely speak right now.

A thriller as Kaia Kanepi beats Aryna Sabalenka on a tie-break in the third set.

Tsitsipas beats Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 4-6

What can Tsitsipas find on his serve? He’s beaten for 0-15 as he fails to bury a volley and Fritz finds a winner from deep on his backhand. But better and brutal to go to 15-15 with a forehand. Then a chipped lob leads Fritz to net once more, missing the volley. Then comes a brutal serve, and two match points. Two smashes, some Fritz chasing, and finally the ball goes out. Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 4-5 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) The break arrives! Long rally forces Fritz into an error, a big roar for just 0-15, which is cancelled out by a skidding serve, a slower delivery. Fritz misses the line to go 15-30 down, but goes to 30-30 when Tsitsipas misses himself. Then comes a double fault and a vital break point. The noise is very loud, and Fritz saves for deuce. But then goes long for another break point, and then from the back of the court plays some fantastic defence, and Fritz can only hit the net. Tsitsipas will serve for the match.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 4-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas punches a volley to level at 15-15, then aces for 30-15. Another ace for 40-15, and then a smash forces 4-4.

The other game on court is something of a minor classic.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 4-3* Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz serves three aces, and is on a run of 11 service points in succession.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 3-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz wins a brilliant point for 15-30, scraping a lob from the back of a court to send his opponent scrabbling then smashing the ball home. The next point is an ace for the Greek player, who then forces an error to go 40-30 up. The hold is completed with an ace.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 3-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Confident service game from Fritz, who holds to love. Lovely. The pressure back on Tsitsipas.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 2-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) We approach the third hour of this one, with Fritz looking to sag a little. Tsitsipas levels the final set with an ace. The tie break surely beckons.

Kaia Kanepi looked set to go 5-3 up on Aryna Sabalenka in the third set, though has one hell of a fight in her last service game, an absolute marathon, and it ends up 4-4, with all to play for.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 2-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) A rare double fault sets up 15-15, before Tsitsipas misses a winner off the next, but only just as Fritz holds. It’s getting nervous out there.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 1-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz looks a little tired and is being sent around the houses by his opponent, who holds well to level.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 1-0 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Ahead of the final set, Tsitsipas receives a code violation as his dad has been coaching him from behind a mask from the stand. The umpire can lipread through masks, it appears, or read eyes. Fritz makes it to 40-15 relatively unscathed, but a whipped backhand forces it to 40-30 before the American sees it out.

Tsitsipas wins the fourth set 6-3

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-6 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz isn’t done, going to 0-30 with a well executed smash. The Tsit fans roar an ace for 15-30. Then a break point beckons as Tsitsipas overhits a forehand. Two bites of the cherry, the first saved by a skidding serve. The second by a mid-court crash home after a second serve. Deuce it is. Then comes an ace for set point. And that’s claimed, and we are you levels, you devils.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-5 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) A break! Fritz’s turn to worry as it goes to 30-30 on his serve. He misses his first serve, and then goes down the line and misses, going break point down, a first since the end of the second set. Fritz missed his first service, and then toughs out a long rally that ends with Tsitsipas being unable to keep his backhand shot in. Then Fritz does the same to set up another break point. And then misses, hitting the net. Tsitsipas can serve for the fourth set.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas using the short game more, dropping a volley that sets up 30-0. Then comes forward to take it to 40-0 and a love hold. The witching hour nears in this set.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 3-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Frustration from Tsitsipas, as Fritz wallops his ninth ace for 40-15. But a baseline forehand winner is beyond Fritz, who then recovers himself by reading the ball to crash his own winner.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 2-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Roared on by plenty of Greek fans, and going to the net far more, Tsitsipas serves and volleys to go 30-0 up. Then comes a loose baseline shot, and Fritz is let back in, and deuce comes. A better serve takes the advantage and game.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 2-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Fritz initially far surer on his service game this time around, going 40-0 up before an error takes it to 40-30. Nevertheless, he holds

Kaia Kanepi v Aryna Sabalenka will likely go to a third set, with Kanepi leading 5-1 in the second.

Pain for the home contingent. Emma Kemp reports.

De Minaur will take his “bittersweet ending” to his tournament and take learnings into the rest of the year. That begins next month at the Rotterdam Open, meaning he will likely return to his home away from home in Alicante, Spain, before a possible return to Australia in March for the Davis Cup qualifying round against Hungary.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 5-4 1-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas comes forward and feels the benefit, to go 30-15 up before he holds, looking a little more sure of himself.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 1-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) There’s a close call to set up 15-30 and the prospect of a slight Fritz wobble. But it goes to 40-30 as he seizes on some hesitation, and holds.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 0-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz thwacks a winner to go 30-0 up in the first game, but then overdoes a whipped forehand from the baseline. The voice of Home and Away’s Irene tells him that’s “out”, and then comes another error for 30-30. He makes some funny old faces does Fritz, and calls out as he misses a winner. Tsitsipas holds with some relief.

Taylor Fritz wins the third set 6-4

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Fritz surges to 30-0, his serve holding up just fine. Then come three set points. And he takes the first.

Taylor Fritz of the US hits a return. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 5-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas is far more composed on this service game, only for a wobble on 40-0 that takes him back to 40-30. Then it’s back to deuce. And Fritz thunders a winner beyond him for break point and set point, an avenue closed off by a booming second serve. Then comes another crashing serve. A low-slung shot by Fritz forces an error, then a bullying shot after a Tsitsipas error sets up a further set point. A fierce rally sets up chance for Fritz to hit a winner but he can’t make it. Tsitsipas throws himself around the court as Fritz keeps searching for a break, but eventually, and after some sincere toil, the hold is on. Fritz must serve.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 5-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Fritz serves with real venom, and is keeping cool, leaving his rival needing to save the set. The American wins 11 points off serve in succession.

Aryna Sabalenka has taken the first set off Kaia Kanepi by winning the first set 7-5.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 4-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Fritz breaks! An opening as it goes 15-30, and then a low shot means Tsitsipas can only net, two break points. The first is saved, the second two with an absolute bomb of a serve. Then he misses a backhand winner to set up another break point. And when his next bomb is returned clanks the ball out. The American has the lead, and can take this set.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 3-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Fritz holds to love, his service game having revived itself. The long haul awaits, and probably a tie-breaker in this set.

*Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 2-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas’s serve is in good nick, now and in the third set he is matching the quality of the second set. This is even but the feeling is that Fritz is holding on to his opponent at the moment, the Greek player in the ascendancy.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 2-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas has chances but Fritz has recovered his step, and with some relief serves out to 15.

Tumaini Carayol watched Danielle Collins continue her revival.

Despite all of the obstacles before her, an athlete fighting her own body, Collins continues to rise. Since returning to the court following her surgery, her quality of life has improved significantly and she has played some of her best tennis of her career. Collins is a former Australian Open semi-finalist but she has never been as consistent as in recent months. She won her first two WTA titles in consecutive weeks last summer and since mid July she has compiled a 27-6 (82%) record.

Fritz* 6-4, 4-6, 1-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Brutal serving from Tsitsipas gets the job done for a fairly easy hold.

Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 1-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas gets a glimmer of a break on the Fritz serve but then overcooks a whipped backhand, before Fritz does similar for deuce, only for the American to hold with some better quality serving.

Fritz * 6-4, 4-6, 0-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Perhaps Tsitsipas still has that second set in his head as he serves here. He seems to lack concentration and allows Fritz to get to two break points. But he soon realises what trouble he is in and gets back to 40-40 by simply outlasting his opponent in two rallies. He saves another break but Fritz raises his game to force another break point. Tsitspas saves again and then produces a clever drop shot to make Fritz miss. He decides he’s having none of this and thwacks a big serve down the middle to finally hold. And with that I will hand over to John Brewin.

On Margaret Court Arena it’s still on serve as the women’s second seed, Sabalenka, leads Kanepi 2-1.

Tsitsipas wins the second set to draw level with Fritz!

Fritz 6-4, 4-6 Tsitsipas * (*denotes next server) The American has to serve to stay in the set. Tsitsipas roars “Come on!” as he forces an error to get to 15-30. With Tsitsipas full of beans he steps into a second serve that kicks up at him. Fritz smashes back the Greek’s weak nudge over the net. 30-30. Tsitsipas uses his craft to get to 30-40 and his first break point of the match. A fierce return forces Fritz to hit long. He’s finally broken him. And what a time to do it!

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his fourth round match. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Fritz * 6-4, 4-5 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) This is better from the American. He stands his ground at the back of the court and sends Tsitsipas scurrying hither and thither after getting into two lengthy points that he takes. At 30-30, the fourth seed fires a wonderful serve at Fritz that he can only parry back into the net. He holds to 30 after another big first serve that forces Fritz to err. Cool from Tsitsipas.

Fritz 6-4, 4-4 Tsitsipas * (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas has some success against Fritz. He’s slowly working out his opponent’s serve and takes two points off him – but crucially no break point. Fritz is cool as you like and holds his nerve and his serve. On we go.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action. Photograph: James Ross/EPA

Fritz * 6-4, 3-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) It’s another love hold for the fourth seed. In case you missed it earlier, Alizé Cornet caused a bit of an upset when she knocked out two-time slam winner Simon Halep in a marathon match in stifling heat. Here’s the report from Emma Kemp:

Fritz 6-4, 3-3 Tsitsipas * (*denotes next server) Fritz ignores the bugs fluttering through the Melbourne air to keep his focus and fire his way to a comfortable hold with some vicious serves. Tsitsipas takes just the one point off him. Over to you Stefanos.

Fritz * 6-4, 2-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas will love this game. He mixes his serve up to hold to love and races back to his chair. The women’s second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, is warming up out on Margaret Court Arena as she prepares to take on the unseeded 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi. The winner will face Swiatek.

Fritz 6-4, 2-2 Tsitsipas * (*denotes next server) Right, let’s focus on Rod Laver Arena now, where we could be in for a long old night. We remain on serve in the second set. The Greek fourth seed had a chance to put pressure on Fritz at 0-15 but the big-serving American responded and fought back to hold.

“For me, a week without crying is not a week. I cry when I lose; I cry when I win.” Swiatek is emotional – as ever – after that hard-fought victory. As well she might be. She’s into her first-ever Australian Open quarter-final, where she will face either Kaia Kanepi or Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek beats Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3!

Swiatek pounces on Cirstea’s serve and brings up three match points after a marathon two and a half-hour slog. The Pole falls to her knees after a wonderfully controlled backhand down the line gives her victory at last. What a match. Cirstea deserves great credit for pushing the seventh seed all the way.

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning the match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania. Photograph: Michael Errey/AFP/Getty Images

Over on Rod Laver Arena the men’s fourth seed, Taylor Fritz, has taken the first set against the fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. Could be a long night.

Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 5-3 Cirstea * (*denotes next server) Can Swiatek hold serve? A wonderful whipped forehand winner gives her a 15-0 lead. She rushes into the net to dispatch a volley to bring up 30-0. Cirstea has no answer to the Pole’s power as she takes a 40-0 lead but she does jump in to halt momentum with a vicious return to get back to 40-15 and another at 40-30. Swiatek makes sure with a big first serve to finally hold. She’s just a game away from victory.

Świątek * 5-7, 6-3, 4-3 Cirstea (*denotes next server) But Cirstea can’t consolidate, with Swiatek returning fiercely to bring up three break points. The Pole takes the first and clenches her fist in delight. That didn’t take long. This is a proper tussle.

Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 3-3 Cirstea * (*denotes next server) Fritz has the first break of serve and leads Tsitsipas 4-3 over on Rod Laver Arena. Back on Margaret Court, Cirstea is battling hard to break back. She turns up the pressure to get back to 30-30 and attacks a weak second serve to bring up a break point at 30-40. Swiatek finds a big first serve but the Romanian is undeterred and crashes it back, moves mid court, and whips a vicious backhand winner into the corner. Brilliant!

Świątek * 5-7, 6-3, 3-2 Cirstea (*denotes next server) Thanks Will. Świątek has been fuelled by that last mighty hold, taking control from the back of the court and forcing Cirstea to thrash a forehand long mid-game to give the Pole a sniff at 15-30. Swiatek turns up the pressure with a delightful backhand winner to bring up two break points. Cirstea saves the first, but not the second. She dumps a weak backhand into the net and Swiatek has a crucial break.

When I say “I” will focus on Świątek v Cirstea, I mean Gregg Bakowski will, as I am running away.

10.00am GMT

Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 2-2 Cirstea* (*denotes next server) Świątek takes control of the game but then plays a dreadfully overhit shot to let Cirstea back into it. The Pole lets out a scream after another unforced error. An incredible cross-court forehand gets Cirstea to Break Point but she hits one very long from the baseline to take us to deuce. A rampant backhand earns the Romanian advantage but she follows it up with one straight into the net. Świątek eventually holds after Cirstea but she gets it back to deuce. Świątek saves four Break Points and eventually holds. It is tough out there.

I am going to focus on this game for now as it is ruddy exciting but will keep you up to date with the score of Fritz v Tsitsipas where it is 3-2 to the Greek and going with serve.

*Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 1-2 Cirstea (*denotes next server) Another hold for the Romanian. It is a very good time for the two to start holding their nerve.

*Fritz 1-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) It is fair to say the Greek is in the mood as he wins to love, winning the game with a beautiful volley. Fritz looks like he will need to come up big on his serve.

Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 1-1 Cirstea* (*denotes next server) A hold for Świątek after one of the toughest games of the match so far.

Fritz 1-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server) Fritz shows he is up for the challenge today. The rallies are impressive but the ace across Tsitsipas is also wonderful. The American holds after a little wobble.

*Świątek 5-7, 6-3, 0-1 Cirstea (*denotes next server) The Romanian holds in the opening game of the deciding set. It could be an intriguing finale.

*Fritz 0-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) The Greek shows he means business by winning the opening game of the match with limited fuss and including some whacking great shots within it.

Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas are on court as they prepare for their match.

9.35am GMT

Świątek 5-7, 6-3 Cirstea* (*denotes next server) Świątek looks to hold to win the set but gifts the opening point to Cirstea and things gets worse as she double faults. The Pole bounces back to get things back to 30:30. She reaches Set Point but pulls a looping forehand wide from the baseline to get us to deuce. Cirstea chase the ball around the back of court, culminating in a weak backhand into the net. Cirstea pings the ball into the net to give Świątek the set.

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action. Photograph: Dean Lewins/EPA

*Świątek 5-7, 5-3 Cirstea (*denotes next server) The Romanian gets to game point after Świątek fails to return a smash that comes straight at her. Świątek sends one long to give Cirstea some hope in the second set.

Świątek 5-7, 5-2 Cirstea* (*denotes next server) The Pole is in control as swiftly holds her service game, including a wondrous ace.

Daniil Medvedev overcame Maxime Cressy and his own frustration to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

American Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and has had an excellent start to the season. Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.

“It was not easy,” said the second seed. “If I wouldn’t win the fourth one I’d probably be in a difficult mental shape because I had so many break points. Hell of a match. The fourth set was crazy.”

Medvedev ranted about the match being boring and declared it his unluckiest day ever as Cressy kept hitting the lines on big points before the Russian eventually took his ninth break point of the fourth set.

In the last eight he will face ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who battled past Marin Cilic in four sets to reach the quarter-finals for a third successive slam.

*Świątek 5-7, 4-2 Cirstea (*denotes next server) The game could go either way; the Romanian looks in control and should complete the win but lets Świątek back into the match. We head to deuce as Świątek smashes one into the ground at the net. Świątek breaks after dragging out deuce a bit too long for anyone’s liking.

Świątek 5-7, 3-2 Cirstea* (*denotes next server) Świątek fumes with herself after pinging a forehand into the net from the baseline. We get to 30:30 after a Świątek double fault. We head to deuce after Świątek finds the net from back of court. Świątek holds her nerve during deuce to win.

*Świątek 5-7, 2-2 Cirstea (*denotes next server) A couple of breaks in the second set gets things back on serve. Cirstea holds her second service game to level things up.

Sinner speaks: “I think in the beginning I was serving well. He had more chances than me in the first set. After I tried to push a little bit more. The ball especially in the tie-break first point which made maybe a little bit of difference. And then I went into my confidence. After I played a little bit stronger, I tried to move him a little bit. It is very tough playing against Alex especially here in Australia, he always plays very well and obviously thank you for coming out because it is a great atmosphere.”

8.58am GMT

Cirstea wins the first set against Świątek 7-5 but loses the first two games of the second to let the Pole back into the match.

8.54am GMT

Game, set and match Sinner (6-7, 3-6, 4-6)

Sinner serves for the match. He pushes De Minaur around, allowing him to volley into space at the net. De Minaur does plenty of grunting in defence but Sinner knows what he is doing as he smashes a winner. Sinner gets to Match Point and takes it after De Minaur finds the net from the baseline after being pushed around the court by the Italian.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts after beating Australia’s Alex De Minaur. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 4-5 Sinner* (*next server) Sinner pings one into the net and the loops a backhand return very wide. The crowd roar as Sinner finds the net again but their mood is knocked by a double fault. De Minaur holds his nerve and the game thanks to a long backhand.

*De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 3-5 Sinner (*next server) There is pressure on the Italian to close this out but you would not know it as he moves quickly to the net to win the first point with a volley. A cross-court forehand puts Sinner in control of his service game but he then pings a shot from the baseline incredibly long. De Minaur pays back in kind, allowing Sinner to hold after a fine rally.

De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 3-4* Sinner (*next server) De Minaur is desperate to use this momentum to advantage but his slice does not come off. He moves to 30:15 by opening his body up to whack a forehand into the corner. The hold is complete thanks to a wonderful ace down the middle.

*De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 2-4 Sinner (*next server) Sinner offers some hope to his opponent by losing the opening point with a miscued forehand coming off the frame of the racket. The Italian toys with De Minaur, moving him along the baseline culminating with a long forehand. Sinner pings one into the net to make it 30:30 to offer De Minaur more hope and he gets the chance to break after the Italian clips the top of the net to send the ball looping long. De Minaur just about returns a fine serve down the middle only to watch Sinner whack the ball into open court for Deuce. Sinner gifts advantage with an appalling forehand that drifts long. Another pitiful forehand from Sinner is pulled wide to cost him a break.

De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 1-4 Sinner* (*next server) Sinner takes control by pushing De Minaur around the court, earning him a chance to dispatch a shot into space from the net. De Minaur looks tired, which explains his long backhand followed up with a weak shot from the baseline that reaches the net on the second bounce as Sinner breaks.

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

*De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 1-3 Sinner (*next server) New balls are on show. Sinner uses them to his advantage to get to 30:0. De Minaur pings a return very long to gift Sinner the chance to hold to love which he accepts with a beautiful backhand from the centre of the baseline.

De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 1-2 Sinner* (*next server) A double fault to start his service game implies this is a lost cause for the Australian but he gets to fist pump the air as Sinner sends one wide to level things up. Sinner smells blood and looks to put De Minaur further on the back foot, resulting in the Australian forcing one long. De Minaur bounces back to hold, however, thanks to some impressive shots.

*De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 0-2 Sinner (*next server) Sinner is certainly on top now and it is a very long way back for De Minaur. The game is won at a canter with the Australia offering little resistance as Sinner completes the win after De Minaur finds the net.

De Minaur 6-7, 3-6, 0-1 Sinner* (*next server) It is an underwhelming start to the third set for De Minaur as he loses the first two points. He gets back into the game by whacking one at the net into space. The Australian sneaks one up the line to level at 30:30 but it follows it up by losing a long rally after hitting a shot low into the net. We head into the deuce after Sinner whacks a long forehand. The Italian picks up advantage and the break is completed as De Minaur sends a forehand very long.

In the women’s draw, Cirstea holds her serve to go 3-1 up in the first set against Swiatek.

Sinner wins second set

* De Minaur 6-7, 3-6 Sinner (*next server) The double-handed backhand does a lot of good work for Sinner but De Minaur wins a wonderful rally by smashing a forehand into open court to level at 15:15. Sadly, for De Minaur, he follows it up by mishitting a shot to send it looping long. A ninth ace of the match gives Sinner two set points but he only needs one as De Minaur sends a shot wide.

De Minaur 6-7, 3-5 Sinner* (*next server) De Minaur breezes to win the game thanks to fine some fine server to stay in the set. He completes the hold as Sinner whacks one into the net from the baseline.

* De Minaur 6-7, 2-5 Sinner (*next server) Good morning from England. Sinner takes the game with a wonderful ace down the middle. He looks in control now.

8.02am GMT

Right, it’s handover time here. Thanks for your company, next in is Will Unwin.



De Minaur 6-7, 2-4 Sinner* (*next server) Alex de Minaur holds serve with an ace, and keeps within sight of Sinner. Hasn’t been able to brea serve all day though, from many opportunities. Must do so.



*De Minaur 6-7, 1-4 Sinner (*next server) A break of serve essential for the Australian, who produces a couple of long rallies to go up 30-15. But Sinner’s power on the forehand is enough to see de Minaur flailing to reach a return, lobbing it long past the baseline, before Sinner aces for 30-40. Up past 200 kph that time. Back to deuce as de Minaur snags a tiny bit of paint on the sideline and Sinner hits back into the net. Sinner aces again but it’s a let. His follow-up is so wide that de Minaur stumbles in reaching it, and so can’t get back to cover the open court. Sinner holds.



De Minaur 6-7, 1-3 Sinner* (*next server) With a lot of work to do, de Minaur gets it started by holding serve. That’s the first anchor point hammered into the cliff. It’ll take more from here.



7.51am GMT

Anyone else getting vaguely Steve Roggenbuck vibes from Alex de Minaur? Just me? Ok.

*De Minaur 6-7, 0-3 Sinner (*next server) Sinner backs it up with a fast hold of serve, and is suddenly away to a good lead.



7.46am GMT

De Minaur 6-7, 0-2 Sinner* (*next server) Sinner breaks! The first break of serve in this match. It’s another hard-fought game, it takes a long time to prise away from de Minaur, but eventually it’s there.



*De Minaur 6-7, 0-1 Sinner (*next server) A very long service game for Sinner to open the second set, who again has de Minaur hurrying and harrying him and ultimately failing to take the break.



De Minaur 6-7 Sinner in the first set. It all comes apart for de Minaur in the tiebreak, just as it all comes together for Sinner. The Italian gets to really lay into a few shots, blasting his way to a lead of 2-5. Then de Minaur pumps a forehand wide on his own serve, scrambles the next point back, but hits the net to end it at 3-7.



7.20am GMT

De Minaur 6-6 Sinner (tiebreak to come) This is de Minaur’s last shot at breaking Sinner’s serve in the first set, and again he overhits an attempted winner. And again. He’s had far more opportunities than Sinner against serve but he’s blown them.



Alex de Minaur during his fourth round match. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

In the men’s fourth round, Auger-Aliasseme has knocked off Marin Cilic in four sets to go into the quarters against either Cressy or Medvedev. They’re still going, because Cressy has won the third set after trailing by two.



De Minaur 6-5 Sinner* (*next server) Going after the body is de Minaur, denying his opponent room to return. When Sinner can use his wingspan out wide, the ball comes back with interest, but when he finds himself at the net again he bundles his shot into the string. Serve held.



7.11am GMT

*De Minaur 5-5 Sinner (*next server) First point goes to de Minaur on Sinner’s serve, after which the Italian misses a serve out wide. De Minaur tries to attack the second serve but overcooks a groundstroke, then Sinner aces down the middle. Three aces apiece. Quite a mixed bag from Sinner, whose unforced error out wide makes it 30-30, but then it’s the Italian’s turn to race to the net like a newborn giraffe and put away a volley. Next point he misses long for deuce, next one is ace number four for advantage, next he pumps into the net to go back to deuce. Eventually he holds on.



De Minaur 5-4 Sinner* (*next server) Bold from de Minaur, who attacks the net on the first point and wins it decisively, then takes that as a cue to charge through the game. After those long early games, they’re picking up pace towards a first-set tie-break.



*De Minaur 4-4 Sinner (*next server) Sinner burns through another service game in quick time. He’s a powerful hitter when he has the full length of his arms in play.



De Minaur 4-3 Sinner* (*next server) A couple of unforced errors from de Minaur, who misses a volley before hitting a groundstroke long, and it gives Sinner a break point. But de Minaur attacks the next return early and pushes Sinner too deep to get a controlled shot back. Saves the break, goes to advantage, and holds serve by again forcing Sinner to try a lob return from way behind the baseline.



*De Minaur 3-3 Sinner (*next server) That’s more decisive. The lanky Italian gets more chance to lay into his shots in this service game, and wins it quickly.



De Minaur 3-2 Sinner* (*next server) A quick hold for the Australian, who hasn’t been troubled on serve.



*De Minaur 2-2 Sinner (*next server) Much like Sinner’s first service game, de Minaur has a break point that he can’t take, then drags it back to deuce a couple more times before the Italian can finally hold serve. Making him work early.



De Minaur 2-1 Sinner* (*next server) Games on serve, as de Minaur attacks the net and forces Sinner to try a lob over the top, which goes long.



*De Minaur 1-1 Sinner (* denotes next server) Bold play from de Minaur, who is standing very close to the baseline to receive serve early. Runs around a wide serve and whips a forehand winner return across court. Gets up to break point but blasts long. Sinner needs a couple of game points to hold, but does so in the end.

De Minaur 1-0 Sinner* (* denotes next server) Alex de Minaur starts the game with an ace, but Sinner pushes back into the set. A net-cord pops up in a helpful way. But de Minaur gets up to advantage, then bookends it with an ace.

Alex de Minaur during his fourth round match. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

A piece from Emma Kemp at the tournament.

Well then. Let’s get ready for the next match. Very brimstone in theme, the Demon versus The Sinner.



Alex de Minaur versus Jannik Sinner.



Cornet says that after 30 minutes on court, her vision was blurring and she couldn’t think clearly because of the heat. “But I thought that on the other side of the court, she is not feeling much better than me.” She praises Simona Halep with enthusiasm, saying that she is one of the hardest fighters on tour and an inspiration. From a player in her 17th Australian Open, that is saying a lot.



Then quite a beautiful moment when Jelena Dokic wraps up the interview. Cornet says, “Wait, there is one thing I want to say. To you, the way you have moved on with your life. You were an amazing player, now you’re an amazing commentator. Congratulations.” The crowd goes up, Cornet hugs Dokic, and Dokic bursts into tears. She is taken completely by surprise.



Goodness me. That’s lovely.



Auger-Aliassime is not going away against Cilic. Two sets done, one apiece, and he’s rallied to go up 4-2 in the third.



Alizé Cornet makes the quarter-finals

For the first time in a Slam tournament, she’s through. Holds serve against Halep, and wins a match that took nearly three hours in the mid-afternoon heat.

4-6, 6-3, 4-6.



Cornet consolidates the break before Halep holds her own serve. So it’s Cornet serving for the match at 4-5 in the third.



Cornet breaks serve! The first break in the deciding set. It comes out of nowhere, quickly and a little surprisingly. She was on the ropes against Halep but she’s come back out swinging. It’s 4-3.



Auger-Aliassime has taken the tiebreak from Cilic , so they’re one set apiece on John Cain Arena. Medvedev has won his tiebreak over Cressy , so the Russian has two sets to none.



Again! Cornet has to really dig deep to hold serve. They’re at 3-3 now, but these games must be costing her. Yet when she seems exhausted, she produces a wicked shot or two to get out of trouble, and keeps fighting in the rallies.



Meanwhile, both of the men’s fourth-rounders have gone into tie-breaks for the second set. Cressy nearly broke Medvedev to take it 7-5, but the Russian held on.



Maybe the switch has flicked again? Cornet plays a barnstorming game to hold her serve to deuce, and level up the set again at 2-2. Impressive. She’s still nowhere near it when Halep serves though, just can’t get into the points, Halep dictating placement until Cornet makes errors.



Certainly looks that way from the comfort of home. Cornet manages to hold serve after a battle, but she has started missing shots in strange ways, she’s muttering to herself in distress between points, she serves a double-fault to waste a game point, and has to really fight to get it back. The heat must be really taxing.



It’s searing hot at Rod Laver Arena and Cornet is melting with it. The Frenchwoman’s aggression helped her take the first set but her form has since fallen off a cliff, and the second set with it. Long rallies in the heat can’t be helping either player. Cornet has been plonking an ice pack on her head during changes of ends and Halep is repeatedly leaning on her racket for support. The Romanian leads 1-0 in the decider.

From an Australian perspective, everyone is waiting for Alex de Minaur ’s match against the Italian Jannik Sinner . They’re due on Rod Laver Arena after Halep and Cornet, so it’ll be another set of waiting for the local lad.



Halep comes back to win the second set 6-3. So she and Cornet will go into a decider.



And the Croatian Marin Cilic won his first set by the same margin over Felix Auger-Aliassime , with the Canadian taking it to 4-4 in the second set so far. All of the active matches are fourth-rounders.



Meanwhile, the men’s two-seed Daniil Medvedev is beating up Maxime Cressy in their fourth-rounder, games on serve in the second set after a walloping 6-2 in the first.



What’s happening live? Well, there’s a ding-dong second set underway between Romanian former numero uno Simona Halep and French ice-cream maker Alize Cornet . The unseeded Cornet has broken and led Halep at various times in the set but has finally been pushed out of her comfort zone, going a break down at 4-3.



Preamble

G’day, racket freaks. It’s time for another day of highly strung action at Melbourne Park, as the tournament gets serious. The day is hot and sweaty, as are the players. Mid-30s on the temperature gauge and plenty of humidity with the sunshine. Electrolytes in the daytime, electric lights in the evening.



Only one result so far today, which is that American Danielle Collins (seeded 27th) has knocked out the wily Belgian Elise Mertens (seeded 19th) for a place in the women’s singles quarters.

