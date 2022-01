There has been a lot of speculation about J.T. Miller’s future over the last few days and during that time he wasn’t even with the Canucks. Miller was placed in isolation after a positive COVID test five days ago, but has now rejoined his teammates after exiting the protocol. He was on the ice for Vancouver today and based on jersey color, Thomas Drance of The Athletic tweets that it looks like he’ll be reunited with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson on the “Lotto Line” for tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO